#6 Episode of MadBitcoin Podcast with Efrat Fenigson
🚨New Episode of MadBitcoin Podcast with @efenigson is here!
20 hrs ago
•
MadBitcoin
and
Efrat Fenigson
3
3
56:19
April 2025
Trump’s Tariff Plan: Echoes of the Great Depression
The current Trump´s plan of tarrifs can bring the consequences noone is talking about yet but are easy to forecast looking at the past.
Apr 2
•
MadBitcoin
1
March 2025
Bitcoiner Bank: Oxymoron and Dichotomy?
Another day, someone asked me how I can work at a bank and be a disseminator of knowledge about Bitcoin. To some, it might sound strange, almost like an…
Mar 18
•
MadBitcoin
Why the Spanish real estate market is broken and how Bitcoin fixes it
There has been much talk about the difficulties faced by those who wish to buy, rent, or are already renting a home in Spain. However, few explain the…
Mar 7
•
MadBitcoin
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): A Double-Edged Sword for Privacy and Freedom
In an era where digital transactions are becoming the norm, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are set to revolutionize the monetary system. In my…
Mar 6
•
MadBitcoin
Bitcoin Network – where the virtual meets reality
By 2036, owning 1 BTC will almost reach the extensive energy production equivalent of 1,83 nuclear power plants 💫 can you even imagine it? Read my…
Mar 5
•
MadBitcoin
February 2025
The Clon Robotics Project: A Biomimetic marvel redefining robotics and why you need Bitcoin more than ever before
Today I want to deep dive in the revolutionary project, the creation of human like robot envisioned and created by Polish engineer Łukasz Koźlik.
Feb 27
•
MadBitcoin
Bitcoin-Backed Bonds: Transforming Finance for Governments, Municipalities, and Corporations
Introduction: The Role of Bitcoin as Bond Collateral
Feb 26
•
MadBitcoin
3
Can stablecoins save the US from bankruptcy?
Deep dive into US public debt and the role of stablecoins and Bitcoin to manage it
Feb 20
•
MadBitcoin
What is the Self-Repaying Mortgage?
What is the Self-Repaying Mortgage?
Feb 19
•
MadBitcoin
3
