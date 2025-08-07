6 Episode of MadBitcoin Podcast with Efrat Fenigson

🚨New Episode of MadBitcoin Podcast with @efenigson is here! 🚀🚀🚀

Join me for an inspiring episode of the MadBitcoin Podcast, I sit down with @efenigson, former CMO turned independent journalist and Bitcoin advocate. In this powerful conversation, Efrat shares her journey from a corporate career to activism, sparked by the challenges of COVID-19. She dives into the dangers of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the dynamics of totalitarianism, and the critical role of personal sovereignty, free speech, and financial education in today’s world.

💡Key Takeaways:

✅Efrat transitioned from a corporate career to activism during COVID.

✅She emphasizes the importance of personal sovereignty and free speech.

✅The shift from fiat to Bitcoin represents a deeper understanding of financial systems.

✅Efrat discusses the dangers of CBDCs and their potential impact on society.

✅She highlights the role of society in enabling totalitarian systems.

✅Personal responsibility is crucial in resisting oppressive systems.

✅Efrat encourages mental and spiritual work for personal growth.

✅Curiosity and lifelong learning are essential for navigating change.

✅Sincere speech can create awareness and provoke thought.

✅The journey of awakening is ongoing and requires individual effort.

Tune in to this thought-provoking episode to discover how curiosity, education, and personal growth can shape a freer, more sovereign future. Listen now also en Youtube , Spotify and X.