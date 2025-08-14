7 Episode with Brandon Karpeles

In this episode, I interview Brandon Karpeles, CEO of Sovereign, who shares his transformative journey from traditional finance to Bitcoin advocacy. He discusses the mission of Sovereign in helping businesses integrate Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises, and the contrasting concepts of the death economy and life economy. Karpeles emphasizes the importance of Bitcoin in addressing economic challenges and envisions a future where Bitcoin is widely adopted as money.

Chapters:

00:00 From Traditional Finance to Bitcoin Advocacy

13:49 The Mission of Sovereign: Empowering Businesses with Bitcoin

29:46 Challenges for Small and Medium Enterprises

44:36 The Death Economy vs. Life Economy

59:35 The Future of Money and the Role of Bitcoin

Links: ⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@SovreignInc

https://www.linkedin.com/in/brandon-karpeles-b122b45/

https://www.sovreign.io/the-business-case-for-bitcoin

https://www.sovreign.io/

Books mentioned:

1. "Confessions of an Economic Hit Man" - John Perkins https://www.amazon.com/Confessions-Ec...

2. "We the living" - Ayn Rand

https://www.amazon.com/We-Living-Ayn-...