Welcome to the inaugural 2026 edition of our MadBitcoin Summit Newsletter!

As we wrap up the first week of January (January 1-7, 2026), Bitcoin has kicked off the year with renewed vigor, stabilizing around $92,000-$94,000 after late-2025 volatility. This summary pulls together the most discussed stories from institutional moves, geopolitical twists, market hype, and regulatory shifts based on recent reports and community discussions. We’ve also spotlighted key developments in Europe and Spain, where regulatory tightening and growing adoption are creating buzz. Let’s dive in.

Institutional Adoption Gains Momentum

Bitcoin’s integration into mainstream finance accelerated this week, with ETFs, banks, and indexes signaling stronger institutional buy-in.

ETF Inflows Rebound : U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a strong start after $4.57 billion in outflows late last year. Inflows hit $471 million on January 2, $697 million on January 5 (the largest since October 2025), and net ~$1.2 billion overall, despite a minor $243 million outflow on January 6. Analysts forecast $180-220 billion in AUM by year-end, boosted by banks like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Vanguard expanding client access.

Banks Deepen Involvement : Morgan Stanley filed for spot Bitcoin and Solana ETFs , while Citigroup eyes crypto custody launches. Predictions from Michael Saylor point to U.S. banks directly buying Bitcoin, offering custody, and issuing BTC-backed credit soon. This builds on services from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

MSCI Supports Bitcoin Treasuries: On January 6, MSCI decided not to exclude digital asset treasury companies (DATs) from major indexes, reversing a potential outflow risk and keeping inclusion unchanged for now. This buoyed shares of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which surged 6%. A broader review of “non-operating companies” is ongoing, but current status holds through at least February. Advocacy played a role, as Michael Saylor publicly thanked West Virginia Senator Jim Justice for supporting market neutrality and the digital asset industry in discussions with MSCI.

Corporate Accumulations: Strategy added 1,287 BTC (total: 673,783 BTC, ~$61-63 billion). Others like Hyperscale Data (+533 BTC) and American Bitcoin (+329 BTC, total 5,427) continued stacking. Over 170 public companies now hold Bitcoin as a hedge.

These trends underscore Bitcoin’s shift toward an established asset class, with regulated products driving demand.

Geopolitical Drama: Venezuela’s “Shadow” Bitcoin Stash

One of the week’s hottest topics was USA strike against Nicolas Maduro and Venezuela’s alleged undisclosed Bitcoin reserves, sparking debates on supply shocks and adoption.

Estimates peg Venezuela’s “shadow reserve” at 600,000-660,000 BTC (~$60-67 billion), built from sanctions-evasion via oil sales converted to BTC since 2018. With Nicolás Maduro’s ouster, speculation swirled about U.S. seizures to bolster reserves or fund interventions. This fueled a price rally to $94,000, with many calling it a bullish catalyst. New leader María Corina Machado expressed openness to Bitcoin, already used widely by Venezuelans amid hyperinflation. Some envision Venezuela adopting BTC as legal tender, like El Salvador.

This story highlighted Bitcoin’s role in global finance and sanctions evasion.

Bitcoin as “Digital Credit” and Financial Collateral

Tying into institutional and geopolitical angles, discussions emphasized Bitcoin’s evolving utility.

Experts like Michael Saylor foresee banks issuing BTC-backed loans and credit lines in 2026, positioning BTC as “digital money” for transparent credit expansion. Venezuela’s alleged use of BTC for oil settlements amplified this narrative.

Regulatory boosts: The U.S. Senate Banking Committee votes on a crypto market bill January 15, potentially clarifying BTC in credit systems. “Real” regulation in 2026 could spark BTC-backed products.

Market Predictions, Volatility, and Comparisons

Optimism dominated discussions, with price targets and asset comparisons generating significant attention.

Tom Lee eyes a new ATH by end-January; Grayscale predicts six figures soon. Options traders target $100,000 short-term, up to $400,000 by year-end, citing historical patterns like Jesse Livermore’s.

Many predicted BTC as 2026’s top asset, with treasury companies like MSTR leading equities.

Regulatory Headwinds

Regulations sparked outrage and predictions.

California’s new law claims inactive BTC after three years, debated as overreach. The California Assembly unanimously passed AB 1052 (actual vote ~78-0 in 2025), extending unclaimed property laws to dormant custodial cryptocurrencies. If inactive for three years (no logins, trades, or transfers), exchanges must transfer assets to state custody — held in original form (no forced sale) by a licensed custodian, with owners able to reclaim indefinitely. Self-custody wallets remain unaffected; controversial self-custody provisions were removed. The bill awaits Senate action and potential enactment.

Spotlight on Europe and Spain: Tightening Rules Amid Growing Adoption

Europe and Spain saw heated discussions on regulation, with MiCA and DAC8 dominating. These EU-wide rules aim to end crypto’s “grey area,” but they’re stirring privacy concerns and service disruptions.

Spain’s Regulatory Clampdown : Spain enforces DAC8 from January 1, 2026, requiring exchanges to report user data to tax authorities. Full MiCA rolls out July 1, mandating licenses for providers—potentially liquidating unlicensed firms and exposing transactions. This led to Wallet of Satoshi blocking custodial services in Spain and the EU, citing compliance risks. Many decried it as fiscal overreach, with Spain’s aggressive tax models (e.g., 720/721) amplifying concerns.

ECB Stance : European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated Bitcoin won’t join EU reserves, citing liquidity, security, and anti-money laundering needs. This fueled debates on BTC’s legitimacy.

Adoption Wins : French bank BPCE is rolling out Bitcoin trading to millions, while Spain’s BBVA enables BTC/ETH buys in apps.

Spanish company Vanadi (the first Bitcoin treasury company in Spain) announced on January 8 the acquisition of 10 more BTC at an average price of €79,575, bringing its total holdings to 183 BTC. Crypto ownership in Europe doubled from 4% (2022) to 9% (2024), with surges in Greece, Lithuania, and Slovenia. Awareness tops 90% in major economies.

Real estate in Marbella, Spain, is booming with crypto transactions.

MiCA is seen as both a safety net and a privacy killer, with mixed but highly engaged sentiment.

MadBitcoin Summit 2026 update

The MadBitcoin Summit website is now live, and tickets are officially on sale at madbitcoinsummit.com/tickets.

We have already confirmed more than 40 speakers, with 15 additional high-profile names added just in the last week of 2025.

More speaker announcements are coming soon!

If you’re working in the Bitcoin space and interested in participating as a partner, sponsor, or media partner, get in touch via madbitcoinsummit.com/sponsors/become-a-sponsor.

Outlook for 2026

With inflows, geopolitical catalysts, and regulatory clarity on the horizon, Bitcoin’s path looks bullish despite volatility. Europe/Spain’s moves could set precedents for global adoption, but watch for privacy pushback.

Stay tuned—next week, we’ll cover emerging trends.