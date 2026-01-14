As we wrap up the second week of January (January 8–14, 2026), Bitcoin is holding the year’s momentum with renewed strength, consolidating in the $95,000–$97,000 range after the volatility of late 2025. The conversation is shifting increasingly from pure price action to the quality of adoption: corporate treasuries accelerating accumulation, states exploring strategic reserves, European banks integrating with crypto exchanges, and regulated products opening the door to family offices.

This summary brings together the most talked‑about stories of the week: from the collapse of the Iranian rial and the fragility of fiat currencies, to mergers between Bitcoin treasury companies in Europe, key moves from Spanish banks, new crypto ETPs and the evolution of Bitcoin Treasuries. We close with the latest updates on MadBitcoin Summit 2026 and the MadBitcoin Podcast.

1. Key global Bitcoin developments

Middle East: Iranian rial collapse and fiat fragility

Iran is experiencing a wave of protests against the government, driven both by political repression and a sharp deterioration in living standards. A combination of sanctions, mismanagement, loss of institutional credibility and growing social pressure has sharply increased demand for refuge outside the local fiat system, pushing the rial to record lows and opening space for assets like the informal dollar, gold and, increasingly, Bitcoin, to be seen as escape valves from the collapse of the national currency.

The rial has entered a critical phase of deterioration. In January 2026 it has traded above 1.4 million rials per US dollar, with a depreciation of more than 2,200% in a year, driven by inflation in the 42–48% range, political instability and widespread protests.

This collapse dramatically illustrates how dependent fiat currencies are on the stability of the regimes that issue them. Capital controls, systemic corruption and loss of confidence destroy purchasing power and leave the population trapped between hyperinflation, shortages and restrictions on access to traditional safe‑haven assets such as the dollar or gold.

In this context, Bitcoin is resurfacing as a realistic alternative for part of the population: a censorship‑resistant asset that does not rely on local intermediaries. Analysts compare the Iranian case with previous hyperinflation episodes in other economies and highlight how shocks of this kind can act as catalysts for Bitcoin adoption as a global hedge, outside the local banking system.

In the corporate arena, Strategy (the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury company) has taken a key step by listing its perpetual preferred shares on Cash App, giving access to an estimated base of 58 million users. These shares, with a target yield in the 8–11% annual range and backed by the company’s BTC reserves, allow retail investors to access a form of high‑yield “digital credit” without having to manage Bitcoin custody directly.

The structure creates a virtuous circle: Strategy issues preferred shares, raises capital from retail investors, uses those funds to acquire more BTC and strengthens its balance sheet as a listed “Bitcoin treasury company”. It’s a clear example of how traditional financial infrastructure is beginning to integrate bridge products into the Bitcoin economy.

In parallel, on the regulatory front, the White House has confirmed that President Trump supports the introduction of a de minimis tax exemption for small Bitcoin and crypto transactions, which would remove capital gains tax on low‑value payments. If passed, this would remove one of the main frictions that currently prevent everyday use of BTC as a means of payment, enabling people to buy goods and services without triggering a taxable event on every transaction.

Combined with Block/Square’s payment infrastructure — which already allows merchants to accept Bitcoin on all their terminals, with promotional fee reductions through 2026 — this potential tax reform could act as a powerful catalyst for retail adoption.

Real Estate + Bitcoin Treasury: a new layer of the ecosystem

In real estate, Grant Cardone has announced his intention to launch a public transaction in 2026 to build what he aims to make the world’s largest real estate company with an integrated Bitcoin treasury. With a portfolio of around $5.5 billion in multifamily properties and roughly $300 million already allocated to BTC, Cardone plans to use rental cash flows to accumulate Bitcoin systematically, without resorting to excessive leverage.

This model resembles Strategy’s in spirit but is grounded in productive real assets: combining stable income streams with potential BTC appreciation in a single listed structure. It fits into a broader trend of convergence between real estate and Bitcoin Treasury.

In parallel, Tim Kotzman’s new podcast “Real Estate Standard”, focused on Bitcoin & Real Estate Treasury, is helping to shape this emerging space. Episode by episode, it explores how to structure balance sheets, debt, rental income and recurring BTC purchases in real estate companies, addressing governance, investor relations and product design. A “sub‑ecosystem” is starting to consolidate within Bitcoin Treasuries, with real estate as one of the most active sectors in corporate Bitcoin adoption.

Europe: H100 Group acquires Future Holdings as consolidation accelerates

In Europe, a notable move has been announced in the Bitcoin treasury space. Swedish group H100, with around 1,046 BTC on its balance sheet, has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 100% of Future Holdings AG, a Bitcoin treasury company based in Zurich backed by figures such as Adam Back. The deal is valued at around 600,000 Swiss francs.

The transaction allows H100 to expand into Switzerland, one of Europe’s most sophisticated financial hubs, especially in structured products and fixed‑income markets. At the same time, it fits into a wave of M&A that is beginning to take shape in the Bitcoin Treasuries universe, similar to deals like Strive’s acquisition of Semler Scientific in the US.

The pattern is clear: groups with public governance, access to capital markets and a pan‑European vision acquire vehicles with local expertise and BTC exposure, offering institutional investors a regulated, diversified and scalable way to access Bitcoin through European equity markets.

Florida, Asia and the Nordics: reserves, regulation and ETPs

In the United States, the state of Florida continues to advance discussions on creating a state‑level strategic Bitcoin reserve, managed by the CFO’s office. The idea is to diversify part of public reserves into BTC as a complementary sovereign asset and to position Florida as a pro‑Bitcoin hub in the country.

In South Korea, the Supreme Court has confirmed that Bitcoin holdings kept on exchanges can be seized in criminal proceedings. This ruling provides legal clarity but reinforces the message about the importance of self‑custody when full sovereignty over funds is the goal.

In the Nordic countries, Bitwise has expanded its presence by listing several crypto ETPs — including a spot Bitcoin product — on Nasdaq Stockholm, denominated in Swedish krona. This gives Swedish and regional investors access to regulated BTC exposure via tax‑advantaged accounts and widely used investment platforms, reinforcing the role of Nordic markets as early adopters of regulated Bitcoin products.

Bitcoin Treasuries landscape: recent buys and number of companies

The Bitcoin Treasuries segment (public companies that hold a meaningful portion of their treasury in BTC) has remained active in recent weeks. Firms such as Strategy, Metaplanet (Japan), Capital B and Spain’s Vanadi continue to increase their positions, taking advantage of strong institutional conviction and access to capital markets.

While exact weekly purchase figures fluctuate and are continuously updated, aggregate data shows a clear trend: the number of listed companies holding BTC on their balance sheets is rising, the total volume of Bitcoin under corporate control is growing, and the geographic map is diversifying, with relevant presence not only in the US but also in Europe and Asia. Trackers like bitcointreasuries.net already show several dozen public companies with BTC in treasury and tens of thousands of Bitcoin in aggregate, following an upward trajectory.

2. Key developments in Spain and Europe

Bankinter invests in Bit2Me: Spanish banking enters the integration phase

In Spain, the most relevant news this week has been Bankinter’s decision to invest in Bit2Me as part of a €30 million funding round, alongside Tether, BBVA, Unicaja and Cecabank. This move consolidates Bit2Me as one of the key crypto infrastructure players in the Spanish‑speaking world and under the new European MiCA regulatory framework.

For Bankinter, it marks a shift from observer to integrated actor: instead of merely offering products with crypto exposure, the bank takes an equity stake in a native provider of custody, on‑ramp/off‑ramp and DLT technology. This opens the door for its clients, over time, to access Bitcoin buying, selling and custody solutions from within a regulated, familiar banking environment.

Tax education: impact of the Inversión Racional episode

Institutional progress is being matched by growing demand for tax clarity. The episode of the Inversión Racional podcast by Luis Miguel Ortiz with tax advisor Jose Antonio Bravo Mateu , titled “Lo que NADIE te ha EXPLICADO sobre los IMPUESTOS y BITCOIN” (“What NOBODY has EXPLAINED to you about TAXES and BITCOIN”), has become one of the most viral pieces of content in the Spanish‑speaking community, surpassing 120,000 views on YouTube in just a few days.

In the conversation, Bravo explains in practical terms how to report Bitcoin and other cryptoassets in Spain (income tax, wealth tax, capital gains), covers the specific tax treatment of stablecoins and details the most common mistakes made by both individual investors and companies. Beyond the letter of the law, the episode helps position Bitcoin as an economic reality that tax systems must understand and accommodate, rather than a marginal speculative phenomenon.

FLEX: the new crypto ETP from A&G and 21Shares

On the regulated products side, A&G Banco, in collaboration with 21Shares, has launched the 21Shares Flexible Crypto Index ETP (FLEX), listed on the German exchange Xetra. FLEX offers a diversified basket of leading cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, with a dynamic allocation based on a volatility model designed by A&G.

Roman Gonzalez y Ruben Ayuso . Both confirmed Speakers at MadBitcoin Summit

This ETP is aimed at private banking and professional investors who want crypto exposure — with Bitcoin as a core component — without having to manage keys, wallets or operational processes directly, and with a built‑in risk management layer. FLEX joins existing FIL funds and other vehicles in Spain, reinforcing the country’s position as one of the European hubs where collaboration between private banks and specialist crypto issuers is producing a new generation of regulated products.

Spanish ecosystem: banks, funds and family offices in integration mode

Taken together, Bankinter’s investment in Bit2Me and the launch of FLEX by A&G and 21Shares point to a clear trend: Spain is entering a phase of real Bitcoin integration across banking, funds and large wealth.

On one side, institutions like Bankinter are aligning with native crypto players to build robust brokerage and custody services on top of their infrastructure. On the other, private banks like A&G are expanding their offering with ETPs and funds dedicated to crypto, giving high‑net‑worth clients and family offices Bitcoin exposure that fits within their governance and compliance frameworks.

Large wealth holders, in turn, are using these new vehicles to incorporate Bitcoin into their diversification and protection strategies against persistent inflation or highly expansionary monetary policies. Instead of tackling the technical complexity of self‑custody or trading themselves, they rely on regulated structures that shift that complexity to specialist managers while preserving exposure to the underlying asset.

3. MadBitcoin Summit 2026 updates

Program and speakers: diversity and practical focus

MadBitcoin Summit 2026 continues to expand its lineup with high‑calibre profiles. After announcing four new female speakers this week — Norma Chu, Charlene Fadirepo, Clara García Prieto and Alejandra Guajardo, bringing the total number of women on stage to eight — the program keeps integrating experts in corporate Bitcoin treasuries and financial strategy, technical profiles in infrastructure, security and self‑custody, as well as leading voices in regulation and institutional adoption in Europe.

The objective is clear: to make Madrid, in May 2026, an international meeting point where Bitcoin is discussed from real‑world practice. Listed companies, banks, funds, developers, regulators and the technical community will share use cases, decision‑making frameworks and lessons learned, moving away from easy hype and purely speculative conversation.

New episode of the MadBitcoin Podcast with Álvaro D. María

This week a new episode of the MadBitcoin Podcast has been released with Álvaro D. María,one of the most influential thinkers in the Spanish‑speaking Bitcoin ecosystem. The conversation explores Bitcoin as a civilizational phenomenon, its impact on individual sovereignty, power structures and our entire conception of money in the digital age.

The episode also looks at the specific role of Spain and Europe in the global adoption process and reflects on how to communicate Bitcoin to the broader public with intellectual rigour, avoiding both sensationalism and inaccessible technobabble. It is especially recommended listening for those preparing for the Summit who want to place market news within a broader conceptual framework.

Bitcoin is starting the year not only strong in price, but with growing institutional depth: more corporate treasuries, more regulated products, more banks involved and more jurisdictions exploring its use as a strategic asset.

At MadBitcoin Summit we will keep following this transformation and working to ensure that, in Madrid, the community leading this change has a place to meet, coordinate and build.

Don´t miss the event and secure your early bird ticket now: Madbitcoinsummit.com/tickets

See you there!