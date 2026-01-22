Welcome to the third edition of the MadBitcoin Summit Newsletter.

Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded mostly between the high-$87,000s and $97,000, but beneath this range the conversation has intensified. We’ve seen a sharp intraday drop below $90,000, growing suspicions of price manipulation, Strategy buying over $3.5 billion of Bitcoin in just three weeks, major U.S. legislation paused and sent back for revision, Davos putting Bitcoin and digital assets at the center of global policy discussions, and Europe—especially Spain—tightening regulation while banks move deeper into the space.

Taken together, these developments reinforce the idea that Bitcoin is shifting from a speculative trade to core financial infrastructure. They are also exactly the themes shaping the agenda of the MadBitcoin Summit.

Price, Macro Tensions, and the Drop Below $90K

Bitcoin’s price behavior this week has been volatile and controversial. After holding a relatively tight band in the low-to-mid $90,000s, Bitcoin briefly broke below $90,000, which triggered intense debate over what is really driving short-term moves.

On one level, traders are pointing to familiar market-structure patterns: sudden wicks in both directions, large sell walls appearing and disappearing on major exchanges, and tightly synchronized moves between spot and derivatives markets. For some, this looks like the footprint of ETF market makers, hedge funds, and OTC desks rebalancing, hedging, and arbitraging flows as Bitcoin becomes more deeply integrated into traditional markets. Others are convinced that powerful actors are deliberately leaning on price to accumulate more cheaply, especially in light of publicly disclosed, large-scale buying from firms like Strategy.

Macro and politics have added fuel to the fire. President Trump’s renewed attempts to pressure countries that refuse to negotiate over the acquisition of Greenland—including talk of tariffs or other trade penalties—have created fresh geopolitical noise. Even if these ideas never become formal policy, they signal a willingness to use trade as a weapon to pursue strategic goals, which unsettles markets already wary of supply-chain disruption and retaliatory measures.

For traditional assets, such rhetoric tends to trigger “risk-off” behavior: investors sell equities and other risk assets, move into cash and bonds, and wait to see how events unfold. Bitcoin’s reaction is more complex. In the long term, trade-war threats and geopolitical instability strengthen the thesis for a neutral, non-sovereign asset that cannot be printed or sanctioned away. In the short term, however, when funds de-lever across the board, Bitcoin often trades like a high-beta risk asset and can be sold alongside tech stocks and emerging markets, especially where positions are leveraged.

A few factors likely combined to push Bitcoin below $90,000 this week:

Liquidations of leveraged long positions as volatility picked up, creating a cascade of forced selling on derivatives exchanges.

Slower or mixed ETF flows on certain days, which temporarily reduced the constant spot demand that had been helping to absorb sell pressure.

Heightened geopolitical uncertainty around Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland, contributing to a risk-off mood in some parts of the market.

Continued uncertainty around U.S. crypto regulation, especially the pause of the CLARITY Act, which may have led some institutional participants to trade more cautiously in the very near term.

Despite this turbulence, long-horizon sentiment remains broadly bullish. Many investors view dips below $90,000 as part of a larger consolidation phase rather than a reversal in fundamentals. With supply growth at historic lows and visible institutional accumulation continuing, the prevailing view is that short-term volatility, whether driven by macro headlines or by aggressive market structure, does not change Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory.

Strategy’s $3.5 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of STRC

Strategy has been the single most influential corporate actor in Bitcoin over the past several weeks. In just three weeks, the company has purchased more than $3.5 billion of Bitcoin, pushing total holdings well beyond 700,000 BTC. This is not opportunistic nibbling; it is a deliberate, large-scale campaign that signals the company’s conviction that Bitcoin remains deeply undervalued as a long-term monetary asset.

Michael Saylor continues to reframe Strategy as a Bitcoin operating company rather than a traditional software firm. He emphasizes “Bitcoin-per-share” as the key metric, effectively turning Strategy stock into a leveraged proxy on Bitcoin. But perhaps even more interesting for investors and retirees is how Strategy is now shaping an entirely new approach to income and retirement through its preferred instrument: STRC.

STRC is a perpetual preferred security issued by Strategy, designed to pay an 11% annual yield in dollars, with a par value of $100. In simple terms, STRC behaves like a fixed-income instrument backed by a company whose core strategy is to accumulate and hold Bitcoin. The market narrative that has taken hold in the last week is that STRC allows investors to “strap a yield engine” onto Bitcoin without directly selling their BTC.

A popular framework that has emerged around STRC is the so‑called “Tri-Fuel” or “80/10/10” allocation: 80% in STRC for yield, 10% in MSTR (Strategy’s common stock) for leveraged Bitcoin growth, and 10% in spot Bitcoin for pure sovereignty and upside. In this model, STRC is the income core, MSTR is the growth accelerator, and BTC is the untouchable hard-money reserve.

The idea is straightforward but powerful:

STRC’s 11% yield in dollars gives you immediate cash flow you can live on, without being forced to sell Bitcoin.

MSTR provides amplified exposure to Bitcoin’s long-term appreciation, as Strategy continues to leverage its balance sheet to buy more BTC.

Spot Bitcoin ensures you maintain direct ownership of the underlying asset, with full self-custody possibilities and no intermediaries.

To find out more we recommend you watch the full video by Adam Livingstone:

In short, Strategy’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and the creation of STRC are together shaping a new vision of investment: one where Bitcoin is both the growth engine and, via Bitcoin-backed yield instruments, the foundation for a retirement plan that competes directly with traditional 60/40 portfolios.

U.S. Crypto Regulation: CLARITY Act Stopped and Sent Back

In the United States, the central regulatory story of the week has been the abrupt pause and reconsideration of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, widely referred to as the CLARITY Act. This bill was designed to provide a comprehensive framework for digital assets, clarifying when tokens are securities or commodities, defining the rules for stablecoins, and setting obligations for exchanges and brokers.

Just before a scheduled markup in the Senate Banking Committee, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly withdrew his support. He warned that the current draft would dangerously expand the Bank Secrecy Act, place heavy burdens on non-custodial wallets and DeFi front ends, and entrench the banking sector’s position by limiting competition from stablecoins, especially around yield. This high-profile critique from a major U.S. exchange made it politically costly to push forward without significant changes.

At the same time, traditional bank lobbyists were pressing for tighter controls on stablecoins, concerned that interest-bearing stablecoin products could drain deposits from the banking system. With other priorities on the agenda, such as housing and budget legislation, the Committee chose to step back, sending the bill back for further analysis, negotiation, and redrafting.

For Bitcoin and the broader crypto ecosystem, this development is both a setback and a sign of influence. It slows down the arrival of clear, unified rules that many institutions say they want before fully committing capital, but it also shows that the industry can push back against harmful proposals and force lawmakers to take its concerns seriously. Most observers expect a revised bill to return later in 2026, with a more nuanced approach to DeFi, non-custodial technology, stablecoins, and Bitcoin’s place in the financial system.

Davos 2026: Bitcoin in the Mainstream Policy Debate

The World Economic Forum in Davos has been another major driver of Bitcoin discussion this week. Unlike earlier years when Bitcoin and crypto were treated as fringe curiosities, the 2026 program treated them as central to the future of money and financial infrastructure.

One of the most widely discussed moments occurred when François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France, contrasted independent central banks with what he described as “private issuers of Bitcoin.” Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, immediately corrected him by pointing out that Bitcoin has no issuer: it is a decentralized protocol maintained by a global network, with no government, corporation, or individual in charge. Armstrong argued that this issuer-less design makes Bitcoin more independent than any central bank, and that this neutrality is precisely what gives it strategic value.

This exchange quickly broadened into a deeper debate over whether stablecoins should be allowed to offer yields that compete with bank deposits, whether programmable money threatens or strengthens monetary sovereignty, and how central banks, stablecoins, and Bitcoin can coexist. Other panels framed Bitcoin as “digital hard money” in a world of chronic deficits and uncertain inflation. President Trump’s positive remarks on digital assets, and his claim that U.S. regulatory progress could become a competitive advantage, reinforced the sense that crypto is now embedded in the global financial conversation.

The message from Davos is clear: Bitcoin and digital assets are no longer an optional side topic. They are a central element in how policymakers, banks, and corporations are thinking about the next decade of money and markets.

Europe and Spain: Tighter Rules, Deeper Institutionalization

In Europe, the discussions of the last seven days have revolved around the practical implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and related frameworks, and what they will mean as 2026 deadlines approach.

MiCA is now moving from high-level law to operational reality. Crypto-asset service providers must adapt to licensing regimes, capital and risk management obligations, and strict consumer protection rules. Regulators and industry participants are debating how to supervise large stablecoin issuers, how to apply EU rules to non-EU platforms that target European clients, and how to deal with DeFi protocols that do not fit neatly into existing categories of intermediaries. At the same time, the new Anti-Money Laundering Authority is preparing to oversee major cross-border crypto firms, and the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework will bring extensive tax transparency to crypto holdings throughout the EU.

Spain has been particularly prominent in this week’s debates. As of January 1, 2026, DAC8 tax rules require that exchanges operating in Spain report all user crypto transactions to tax authorities, effectively ending anonymity on centralized platforms. This has triggered intense discussion about privacy, enforcement, and whether some users will migrate to decentralized or offshore alternatives.

By July 1, 2026, MiCA will be fully enforced in Spain, and all platforms wishing to operate there will need a license from the CNMV, Spain’s securities regulator, or cease operations. This tightening is happening while institutional involvement is clearly rising: banks like Bankinter, in partnership with Bit2Me, are rolling out regulated crypto services, and other major institutions, including BBVA, are preparing or expanding BTC and digital asset products.

Spain is quickly becoming a live demonstration of what “full” regulation plus mainstream integration looks like: more oversight and reporting, but also more traditional, regulated channels through which individuals and companies can access Bitcoin.

Recommended Reading: Two Key Reports for This Week

Given how quickly the Bitcoin ecosystem is evolving, we recommend two in-depth reports that complement the themes discussed above and are especially relevant this week:

Bitcoin Lending Standards 2026 by Blockrise

This report (Bitcoin Lending Standards 2026 Article) outlines emerging best practices for Bitcoin lending after the failures and liquidations seen in previous cycles. It covers risk management, collateralization, transparency, and on-chain verification standards that serious lenders and borrowers are now adopting. For institutions, family offices, and sophisticated individuals, it provides a framework for evaluating counterparties, understanding acceptable leverage levels, and assessing how lending can be integrated into a Bitcoin treasury strategy without repeating past mistakes. Epoch Bitcoin Ecosystem Report 2026

The Epoch Bitcoin Ecosystem Report 2026 provides a broad, data-rich overview of Bitcoin’s current landscape. It maps out key sectors—mining, infrastructure, financial products, on-chain activity, and institutional adoption—and highlights where capital, talent, and innovation are flowing. For anyone planning long-term strategy around Bitcoin, the report offers a clear picture of where we are in the adoption curve and which segments of the ecosystem are likely to drive the next wave of growth.

Both documents are highly recommended for anyone preparing for deep discussions at the MadBitcoin Summit or simply trying to understand how Bitcoin is transitioning from an asset into a full-stack financial ecosystem.

MadBitcoin Summit Updates

Amid all these developments, the MadBitcoin Summit team has had a busy and very encouraging week. We recently attended the Bitcoin Treasuries Digital Conference, where we premiered our brand-new MadBitcoin Summit video announcement.

The response was overwhelmingly positive and confirmed that Bitcoin has become central to corporate and institutional strategy. Treasury executives, CIOs, and fund managers are no longer asking whether Bitcoin matters; they are asking how to integrate it responsibly.

Conference participants showed strong interest in exactly the topics we will focus on at the Summit: how to hold Bitcoin on corporate balance sheets; how to design governance, custody, and risk frameworks that boards and regulators can accept; how to navigate evolving regulations in the U.S. and Europe; and how instruments like STRC, MSTR, and spot BTC can be combined into coherent treasury and retirement strategies.

Early-bird tickets for the MadBitcoin Summit are available only until February 1st. This is the final opportunity to secure discounted access to:

High-level institutional and corporate treasury case studies

Practical frameworks for regulation, custody, and risk management

Direct networking with banks, corporates, funds, and infrastructure providers already allocating to Bitcoin

We are also pleased to announce new official speakers, including Gonzalo Pradas from Openbank, who is bringing representatives from some of the most important banks to the Summit. Their participation will help bridge the gap between traditional finance and Bitcoin-native strategies, and will provide first-hand insight into how banks are responding to MiCA, DAC8, U.S. market-structure reforms, and the emerging world of Bitcoin-backed yield instruments like STRC.

More speaker announcements and the detailed agenda are coming soon. To stay up to date with new confirmations, agenda releases, and content previews, follow us on :

Bitcoin is moving from idea to infrastructure—from speculative trade to strategic reserve. The events and debates of this week make one thing clear: the institutions, regulators, and innovators who act now will shape the next decade of the Bitcoin standard.

We intend to be at the center of that conversation.

See you at the MadBitcoin Summit.