Welcome back to the fourth edition of the MadBitcoin Summit Newsletter. As we prepare for the summit, we’re examining the macroeconomic pressures influencing Bitcoin’s trajectory in early 2026. Amid escalating debt concerns, accelerating currency dilution, and assets like gold reaching unprecedented levels, Bitcoin stands as a potential safeguard against traditional money’s decline, though it remains linked to overall market risks.

Macro Spotlight: Pressing Issues in Global Finance Impacting Bitcoin

Financial discussions are centered on unsustainable borrowing, weakening currencies, and trade frictions—issues fueling widespread analysis. Bitcoin, positioned as a form of digital scarcity, is experiencing indirect effects but hasn’t fully separated from volatile investments like stocks. Below, we outline three key areas influencing Bitcoin.

1. Gold’s Dramatic Surge Driven by Currency Erosion Fears—And Bitcoin’s Current Underperformance

Gold has broken barriers, climbing beyond $5,100 per ounce in January 2026, marking a 62% gain over 2025 and nearly 20% so far this year. Silver has mirrored this, exceeding $117 per ounce with a 30% weekly jump. This isn’t mere speculation; it’s rooted in diminishing confidence in paper currencies and monetary authorities. Central banks, facing massive deficits, are effectively engaging in high-stakes borrowing to sustain bond purchases, incurring losses that further strain exchange rates. With U.S. public debt surpassing $38 trillion, capital is shifting toward tangible stores of value to counter erosion and price instability.

This trend is particularly evident in actions by major players. China has dramatically expanded its gold holdings, with official figures showing growth from around 395 tonnes in 2000 to over 2,300 tonnes by late 2025—a nearly sixfold increase—though independent estimates suggest actual reserves could be as high as 5,500 tonnes, implying a multiplication by up to 14 times. Meanwhile, Germany is renewing demands to retrieve its physical gold from U.S. storage, with economists arguing that geopolitical tensions make holding it abroad too hazardous. Calls for repatriation of the remaining 1,236 tonnes in New York vaults highlight growing distrust in cross-border arrangements.

Adding to the intrigue, the true extent of central bank gold reserves remains opaque. Facilities like Fort Knox haven’t undergone comprehensive audits in decades, leaving room for speculation about actual quantities. In contrast, Bitcoin’s supply is fully transparent and verifiable on its blockchain, updating every 10 minutes for anyone to inspect—offering a level of certainty absent in traditional metals.

Why is this relevant to Bitcoin? Historically, periods of fiat weakening and increased money supply have supported Bitcoin’s value due to its fixed cap. Yet currently, Bitcoin hovers around $84,000-$87,000, down 5-6% weekly, trailing gold significantly. Analysts attribute this to Bitcoin’s ties to broader markets: it’s hit by liquidity contractions, such as the Fed’s monthly $75 billion reductions, while missing out on pure safe-haven flows. Funds are exiting Bitcoin ETFs, totaling over $1.3 billion recently, redirecting to precious metals. However, as narratives around monetary breakdown gain traction—similar to warnings from investors like Ray Dalio—Bitcoin may rebound if it solidifies its role as a sovereign-independent asset. A key level to monitor is $90,000; breaking it could signal alignment with gold’s momentum.

Echoing insights from Saifedean Ammous in “The Bitcoin Standard,” the current frenzy in gold and silver prices echoes the 1970s boom, when metals surged amid inflation fears—gold from $35 to $850 per ounce, silver driven to $50 by speculators like the Hunt brothers—only to crash as supply ramped up dramatically. Metals’ elastic production allows bubbles to form and burst when demand spikes, inflating supply and eroding value. Bitcoin, with its unalterable 21 million cap, avoids this pitfall, potentially making it a superior long-term hedge.

2. Turmoil in Japan’s Bond Market: Signaling Broader Debt and Liquidity Strains

Japan’s government bonds are facing upheaval, with 40-year yields reaching over 4% and 10-year yields at 2.26%—peaks not seen in years. This stems from aggressive economic stimulus, including a ¥122 trillion spending plan and tax reductions, worsening Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio at 236%. A single-day selloff erased $41 billion in bond value, indicating investor worries that elevated rates can’t coexist with such borrowing levels. Unusually, the yen continues to depreciate even as yields climb, pointing to deeper structural issues.

On a global scale, this is critical because Japan owns $1.2 trillion in U.S. Treasuries, the biggest foreign stake. Defending the yen might require selling these, elevating U.S. yields and constricting worldwide credit.

For Bitcoin, it’s a mixed impact: reduced liquidity pressures riskier holdings (Bitcoin’s link to the S&P 500 stands at 0.37), but enduring debt dilemmas favor limited-supply options like Bitcoin. Investors like Ken Griffin have highlighted how such events could erode bonds’ protective function, leading to synchronized drops in stocks and fixed income. Persistent yield increases may heighten Bitcoin’s swings—$83,000 as a floor could falter amid disorder, though a central bank shift to looser policy might spark an upturn.

3. Tariff Escalations Under Trump and the Dollar’s Decline: Amplifying Market Instability

Trump’s tariffs, averaging 14% on imports, are generating turbulence, with escalations targeting Europe, Canada, Mexico, and China over disputes like Greenland and alliances. Projections indicate $2.1 trillion in revenue from 2026-2035, but at a cost of 0.5% to U.S. GDP, excluding counteractions. Global growth is expected to dip to 3.1% in 2026, partly from this “tariff shock.” Concurrently, the dollar has hit a four-year nadir, falling 10% annually and 3% since mid-January, as policy favors a softer currency for trade advantages.

Bitcoin faces immediate headwinds from tariffs: they fuel price rises, hinder expansion, and dampen enthusiasm for volatiles, pushing Bitcoin below $90,000 on policy reveals. Over time, though, a depreciating dollar (down 2% monthly) heightens dilution concerns, bolstering Bitcoin as an alternative. If legal battles or intensifications breed more doubt, Bitcoin might endure sharp fluctuations—but currency softening has often paved the way for sustained Bitcoin appreciation.

These interconnected issues—gold’s ascent, Japan’s fiscal woes, and tariff-induced dollar erosion—illustrate mounting tensions in the debt-reliant global framework. Governments confront narrowing options, likely leaning on money expansion over austerity. Bitcoin’s future depends on reinforcing its scarcity narrative through the noise. For further exploration, consider discussions on these patterns and their outcomes.

MadBitcoin Updates: Advancing the Bitcoin Dialogue

The past week has been dynamic for MadBitcoin!

We’re excited to recap our involvements, which emphasize the blending of conventional finance and Bitcoin.

1. Radio Intereconomia

We appeared alongside Susana Criado and Jesus Perez on Radio Intereconomia.

Key points included the accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin: banks, funds, and major corporations are increasingly viewing it not just as a speculative asset, but as a superior store of value, an inflation hedge, and a strategic tool for corporate treasuries (Bitcoin treasury strategies).

Beyond basic custody—now widely available through regulated banks and custodians—Bitcoin delivers powerful institutional applications:

Bitcoin as collateral for loans: Growing numbers of institutions, including giants like JPMorgan and select Spanish banks (such as BBVA, which offers custody and trading integrated into its app), enable clients to use Bitcoin directly as collateral to access liquidity without selling, optimizing treasuries and minimizing tax events.

Bitcoin as collateral for preferred structures: A prime example is Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), whose offerings like STRC provide variable dividends around 11% (paid in cash or structured attractively), backed by massive Bitcoin holdings.

The MadBitcoin Summit is built exactly for these developments: connecting banking executives, family offices, corporations, regulators, and forward-thinking Bitcoiners. Over two intense days, expect high-level conferences, practical workshops on Bitcoin treasury management, exhibition zones, and premium networking.

If your organization is considering adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, leveraging it as collateral, or exploring yield-generating institutional structures, this is the essential venue!

2. Crypto Mondays

At Crypto Mondays organized by Nicolas Contasti and partnered with Bit2Me, we absorbed Javier Molina’s presentation—a thorough examination of market patterns and Bitcoin’s relationships with assets like gold and bonds. Javier illustrated how Bitcoin trails in erosion-hedge scenarios but thrives during money supply expansions, using metrics on fund movements and network activity to underscore the value of gatherings like the MadBitcoin Summit for learning and connections.

3. Universidad Europea

Yesterday, we had an honour to be invited to Universidad Europea to the event hosted by Jose Luis Caseres from SuperPioneros NWC10 LAB, titled “Bitcoin, from University to the bank.”

Next to Javier Camacho Ibañez (Associate Dean of Business at the Faculty of Economics), Asaf Levi (Professor at Universidad Europea and Digital LAB Coordinator), Yago Gonzalez de Castejón (Head of Operation and market at Bit2Me STX) and Mariló Martinez García (Academic Dean, School of Social Sciences and Communication) we could share stories of transitions from traditional finance, we covered Bitcoin’s limited supply as a response to endless issuance, its integration into institutional portfolios via tools like ETFs, custody, role in the future of loans and emerging fusions like asset tokenization linking decentralized and legacy systems. The audience, spanning learners to professionals, dove into challenges like Bitcoin’s capacity to broaden access to finance. Witnessing emerging talent embrace this merger, especially in 2026’s economic turbulence, was motivating.

These efforts reflect MadBitcoin’s goal: uniting Bitcoin with practical finance. More to come!

4. New Speaker Announcements: Eneko Knörr

We’re delighted to unveil two additions to our impressive speaker roster for the MadBitcoin Summit!

Eneko Knörr: Co-founder of Stabolut, Bitcoin advocate and educator specializing in self-custody solutions, privacy tools, and hands-on workshops—empowering individuals to take full control of their wealth securely in an increasingly digital world. As a serial entrepreneur with deep roots in tech and crypto (including founding Spain’s leading crypto custodian Onyze), Eneko brings practical expertise on decentralization, Bitcoin’s core principles like censorship resistance, and building resilient financial tools. His talk will explore how self-sovereignty and privacy-enhancing innovations position Bitcoin as the ultimate hedge in uncertain times.

