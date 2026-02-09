Welcome to the fifth edition of the MadBitcoin Summit Newsletter. As we gear up for the MadBitcoin Summit in Madrid from May 9–12, we’re covering the key developments shaping Bitcoin and the broader digital asset landscape. From a sharp price reset to MicroStrategy’s evolving strategy and a new Fed chair nominee, here’s what matters now.

1. Bitcoin’s Crash, Recovery – and Why This Wasn’t a Demand Crisis

Bitcoin just lived through one of its most volatile stretches in recent memory. Mid‑week, BTC plunged to $61,000—wiping out much of the post‑election rally—before rebounding toward $70,000 by Friday. The move came amid forced liquidations, tighter margin requirements spilling over from silver markets, and broader risk‑asset weakness as AI stocks sold off and traders reassessed the Fed outlook.

Bears took a victory lap, talking up a “new crypto winter.” Bulls pointed to ETF inflows, on‑chain accumulation by smaller wallets, and aggressive dip‑buying as signs that this was more of a leverage reset than a structural top. Institutional demand held up reasonably well, suggesting a violent but temporary shakeout rather than the beginning of a deep bear market.

In historical context, this week’s peak daily loss of roughly 12.6% is significant but not exceptional. Single‑day drawdowns of 44–50% during the 2020 COVID crash and the 2021 China mining crackdown, and even more extreme moves in the Mt. Gox era, show that Bitcoin has seen far worse—and recovered.

As Javier Molina Jordà has argued in his latest post, the key to understanding this move is derivatives, not spot selling. Since 2017, Bitcoin’s marginal price has increasingly been set in futures, perpetual swaps, options, and now ETFs, which trade roughly 12–15 times spot volume. In that structure, price often moves to rebalance leverage, not to reflect changes in on‑chain scarcity.

ETF outflows and macro headlines framed the narrative, but the mechanics were more specific: futures curves flipped into backwardation, funding stayed positive, and leverage piled up on the long side. The February 5 liquidation map showed dense clusters of long liquidations just below $70K and into the $66K–$65K band. Price didn’t glide lower—it stepped down level by level through those zones, clearing each cluster of leveraged longs in sequence. Once those liquidation pockets were exhausted, downside momentum slowed, indicating forced deleveraging rather than new bearish conviction.

In short: the market moved to clear derivatives, not because spot holders suddenly lost faith. In a derivatives‑dominated system where one physical BTC backs multiple synthetic claims, scarcity can be temporarily masked until leverage is flushed out. That’s why Bitcoin can trade below cost‑based or “fair value” metrics in the short term.

Molina’s bottom line is important: the past few weeks were about leverage inventory destruction, not a fundamental reassessment of Bitcoin. Once the deleveraging phase runs its course, the market shifts from a mechanical reset into a repricing phase driven more by spot flows, macro, and fundamentals.

Amid the turmoil, Strategy´s CEO Phong Lee appeared on CNBC’s Power Lunch and projected calm. He advised investors to “hold on,” reminding viewers that BTC fell roughly 75% from $68K to $16K in 2022, whereas this time the drawdown has been closer to 50% from $125K to around $60K. He argued that Bitcoin’s fundamentals are stronger today, pointing to a more pro‑Bitcoin U.S. government, maturing ETF and banking infrastructure, and what he called MicroStrategy’s “fortress balance sheet” with modest leverage (around 10–12%) and a $2.25 billion cash reserve that covers over 2.5 years of interest and preferred dividends.

Lee described Strategy as a “leveraged, amplified Bitcoin” vehicle, explicitly designed to outperform BTC on a per‑share basis by issuing Bitcoin‑backed “digital credit” to acquire more coins. That corporate strategy was the focus of their latest earnings call.

2. Strategy Q4 2025: From Bitcoin Holder to Bitcoin Credit Engine

Strategy’s Q4 2025 call underscored its evolution from a corporate HODLer into the flagship Bitcoin treasury and a Bitcoin‑backed credit issuer.

By year‑end 2025, the company held 713,052 BTC—about 3.4% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist—after adding roughly 225,000 BTC during the year (32,000+ in Q4). The total cost basis is $54 billion at an average of $76,000 per BTC. Today’s spot price below that level is mostly optics: there are no covenants tied to that figure and no margin loans secured by its BTC.

Because Strategy uses fair value accounting, the Q4 price drop produced large paper losses: a $17.4 billion operating loss and a $12.6 billion net loss for the quarter, and $5.4 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively, for the full year. Management stressed these are non‑cash marks driven by marking the BTC stack to market, and reiterated that the real performance metric is “Bitcoin per share,” not quarter‑to‑quarter earnings.

On that core metric, 2025 was strong. Bitcoin per share increased by 22.8%, meaning each MSTR share now represents about 23% more BTC than a year ago. Strategy has increased BTC per share every year since 2020, in both bull and bear environments, by tapping capital markets and recycling proceeds into more Bitcoin.

The balance sheet has scaled accordingly. The fair value of digital assets rose from $23.9 billion at the end of 2024 to $58.9 billion at the end of 2025. Total equity (common plus preferred) reached $51.1 billion, and the company ended the year with $2.3 billion in cash, including a dedicated $2.25 billion USD reserve to cover interest and preferred dividends. With annual obligations of about $888 million, that reserve provides more than 30 months of coverage even if capital markets were to shut down.

On the liability side, long‑term debt stands at $8.2 billion, mainly low‑coupon convertibles. Net of cash, that’s roughly $6 billion in net debt secured by a BTC position worth many multiples of that, even after recent volatility. Management emphasized that this equates to an effective leverage ratio of around 10–13% of Bitcoin value—low by S&P 500 standards and far from the “over‑levered” narrative.

Where Strategy now truly differentiates itself is in its “digital credit” stack. In 2025 the firm shifted away from new convertibles and built out a suite of perpetual preferreds backed by its BTC treasury. The flagship instrument is Stretch (STRC), a NASDAQ‑listed BTC‑backed preferred that currently pays around 11.25% yield, distributed monthly and largely treated as return of capital (tax‑deferred for many holders). It is engineered to trade near $100, with issuance and the dividend rate adjusted in small steps (max 25 bps per month) to keep the price stable and volatility in the mid‑single digits.

After senior claims and the cash reserve, Stretch has roughly 5.6x BTC collateral coverage and trades with unusually high liquidity for a preferred—often over $100 million a day—on platforms including Robinhood and Cash App. Strategy presents Stretch as a “Bitcoin savings bond” for investors who want BTC‑linked yield without full BTC volatility.

Strategy Q4 2025 Earning callStrategy Q4 2025 Earning callStrategy Q4 2025 Earning callStrategy Q4 2025 Earning callStrategy Q4 2025 Earning callThe strategic flywheel is straightforward: issue BTC‑backed credit like Stretch into a yield‑starved market, use the proceeds to buy more Bitcoin, and steadily increase BTC per share for common shareholders. Management outlined seven‑year scenarios in which BTC per share rises by roughly 40% in a conservative case and up to 2.5x in more aggressive setups. Their internal target is clear: at least double BTC per share over seven years, so that MSTR outperforms Bitcoin itself if BTC continues to compound.

The call placed this strategy in a broader macro and regulatory context. Saylor argued that the U.S. now has its most Bitcoin‑friendly environment ever, with a supportive White House, explicitly pro‑innovation nominees at the Fed, Treasury, SEC, and CFTC, and a banking sector increasingly willing to offer BTC trading, custody, and credit. Strategy secured the first S&P issuer rating for a Bitcoin treasury business (B‑/stable) and helped block an MSCI proposal that would have excluded digital‑asset‑heavy companies from major indices. ETFs and ETPs now hold roughly 1.4 million BTC, and nearly 200 public companies report BTC on their balance sheets.

On longer‑term risks like quantum computing, the company’s stance is measured: quantum threats are real but likely a decade or more away, and rushed protocol changes could introduce more risk than they remove. Strategy plans a Bitcoin Security Program to work with the cybersecurity and cryptography community on consensus‑based responses as the technology landscape evolves.

Overall, the call made clear that MicroStrategy sees itself as a specialized financial utility for Bitcoin—aggregating BTC, transforming it into yield‑bearing credit instruments like Stretch, and using those flows to magnify long‑term Bitcoin exposure for its shareholders.

3. Fed Nomination: Trump Taps Kevin Warsh as Next Chair

President Donald Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor and Morgan Stanley alumnus, to succeed Jerome Powell when his term ends in May. Warsh has historically leaned hawkish, favoring a leaner Fed balance sheet and a more rules‑based approach to policy. In principle, that could be a headwind for risk assets such as Bitcoin if it translates into tighter financial conditions or higher real rates.

At the same time, Trump has publicly hinted that he still expects rate cuts, and markets are treating the nomination as a source of uncertainty rather than a clear shift in regime. The Senate confirmation hearings will be closely watched for any signals on Warsh’s stance toward inflation tolerance, balance‑sheet strategy, and the Fed’s role in backstopping asset markets.

Although Warsh appears to be pro bitcoin, the announcement contributed to this week’s volatility, as traders repriced rate expectations and rotated out of higher‑beta assets. Some analysts linked part of Bitcoin’s selloff directly to the Warsh news, interpreting it as a sign the Fed may be less eager to underwrite asset prices going forward.

In parallel, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong weighed in on the broader policy trajectory, revisiting the failed 2023 “Genius Act” that sought to heavily restrict self‑custody and privacy tools. Armstrong argued that major banks themselves never truly backed such an approach, because it would have forced them into an onerous surveillance and liability role. His conclusion: the institutional preference is increasingly to treat crypto as an asset class to be serviced and integrated—not a compliance trap to be weaponized—which is broadly consistent with the more pragmatic tone we’re now seeing from banks and regulators around Bitcoin.

4. Latest from MadBitcoin: Highlights from the Digital Assets Forum in London

The MadBitcoin team spent February 5–6 at the Digital Assets Forum (DAF3) in London, one of Europe’s premier institutional events for digital assets. With more than 1,500 attendees and 200 speakers, DAF3 offered a dense two days of content spanning ETFs, DeFi, lending, custody, and the full digital asset lifecycle. We engaged with asset managers, banks, venture funds, and policymakers on topics such as unlocking institutional DeFi, designing crypto‑collateralized lending markets, and integrating tokenized assets into traditional portfolios.

We were glad to see the bitcoin only panels on the event, when Bitcoin Treasury companies like Future, H100 and XCE could explain to the broader audience what bitcoin treasuries are, what is mNAV, BPS etc.

Kudos to organizers Daniel Salmerón, Victoria Gago. Amazing job!

A highlight was our invitation to the private gathering hosted by Antidote, the new startup accelerator launched by Fulgur Ventures, which brought together founders and investors at the frontier of Bitcoin infrastructure and applications

The themes and insights from DAF3—especially around Bitcoin‑backed credit and institutional adoption—will feed directly into panels and workshops at the MadBitcoin Summit in Madrid. Expect deeper conversations on how Bitcoin can function simultaneously as pristine collateral, macro hedge, and base layer for new credit primitives.

