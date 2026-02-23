Welcome to the sixth edition of the MadBitcoin Summit Newsletter.

Bitcoin is currently trading around $66,000, and most market sentiment indicators place it firmly in the “extreme fear” zone. Many individual investors are nervous, selling into volatility or stepping aside entirely. Yet when you zoom out from the day‑to‑day price, a very different picture emerges.

Behind the scenes, interest and conviction are not fading—they’re growing. Banks, large asset managers, corporate treasuries and even states are quietly increasing their exposure to Bitcoin, building strategies and infrastructure for the long term. In 2025, institutions accumulated about 829,000 BTC, while individuals sold around 696,000 BTC. That is not just a data point; it is evidence of a structural shift in who owns Bitcoin and why.

This issue focuses on that disconnect: a price that looks shaky, and a foundation that is steadily solidifying at a higher level of conviction.

Banks and Wall Street: A Different Kind of Buyer

While many individuals are selling into fear, major financial institutions are moving in the opposite direction, laying groundwork to make Bitcoin part of mainstream financial services.

Goldman Sachs, which manages about $3.5 trillion, has publicly called on the U.S. government to implement a clear market structure for Bitcoin and crypto. This is not a philosophical statement; it is a practical one. Goldman is signalling that there is demand from its clients and that it wants a regulatory framework that allows it to participate more fully.

Morgan Stanley, with roughly $1.9 trillion under management, is hiring for a dozen Bitcoin and crypto-focused roles. Hiring at that scale suggests a strategic commitment rather than a passing experiment. These roles will likely be involved in research, risk management, product design, and client services—exactly the functions you build if you expect Bitcoin to remain part of the financial landscape.

Retail banking is also responding. PNC Bank, a $325 billion institution serving 15 million U.S. customers, has announced plans to enable Bitcoin buying and trading this year. In Europe, BBVA Corporate & Investment Banking , with 77 million customers, is expanding Bitcoin buying and selling across the continent. These are not niche products for a small group of enthusiasts; they are mass-market offerings from large regulated banks.

The tone among senior executives has also evolved. Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase and formerly one of Bitcoin’s most vocal critics, recently stated on national television that crypto is better than the current financial system and that the “experiment” phase is over. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has disclosed that he personally owns a small amount of Bitcoin and is actively watching its development. These remarks, coming from leaders of some of the world’s most influential banks, mark a clear departure from the dismissive attitudes of previous years.

At the consumer level, companies like Coinbase ase are introducing incentives that keep Bitcoin in the conversation even for users not yet ready to fully commit. Their program allowing users to earn 3.5% back in Bitcoin for holding USDC is one example of how Bitcoin is being integrated into broader digital asset strategies.

Taken together, these developments reveal a consistent pattern: individuals may be fearful at $66,000, but major banks and financial institutions are quietly building infrastructure, hiring talent, and lobbying for rules that allow them to serve a growing Bitcoin market.

Bitcoin Treasuries: Corporate Conviction vs. Retail Fear

The same divergence appears in corporate and institutional treasuries. While individual investors react to price swings, many companies and funds are treating Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset.

Strategy remains the most visible example. Its stock, essentially a proxy for a large corporate Bitcoin treasury, now trades with daily volumes higher than Goldman Sachs itself. This reflects a deepening interest in Bitcoin-focused strategies among investors who are comfortable expressing that interest via traditional equity markets.

Large asset managers are also moving. Capital Group, which manages around $3 trillion, increased its position in Metaplanet Inc. | 株式会社メタプラネット , a Japanese company that holds Bitcoin in its treasury. With nearly 80 million shares worth approximately $161 million, Capital Group is effectively backing a corporate strategy explicitly tied to Bitcoin.

Data from late 2025 shows that 17 of the 25 largest institutional holders of Bitcoin ETFs increased their positions in the fourth quarter. These holders include major banks, long-established asset managers, and at least one sovereign wealth fund. Their behaviour contrasts sharply with that of retail investors, many of whom have been selling ETF shares during market pullbacks.

On a smaller but symbolically important scale, VANADI TREASURY in Spain recently reached 200 BTC in its corporate treasury, adding 7 BTC in a recent purchase. Achieving that within less than a year of launching its Bitcoin strategy makes it a notable case for Spain and the broader Spanish-speaking world. It demonstrates how even relatively small companies can begin to treat Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

Recent on-chain data reinforces this picture. In the past two weeks, large holders—often called “whales”—have accumulated more than 30,000 BTC. At the same time, some retail-heavy spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded outflows, suggesting that individual investors are taking money off the table while larger, less visible players are increasing their exposure.

The conclusion is straightforward: much of the selling pressure at current prices is coming from individuals and short-term traders, while conviction is being expressed through corporate balance sheets, institutional ETFs, and quiet accumulation by bigger holders.

Governments and Sovereign Wealth Funds: From Observation to Allocation

A similar shift is happening at the level of states and sovereign funds. Ten years ago, the idea of countries or central banks considering Bitcoin as part of their reserves was fringe. Today, it is being discussed in official forums and, in some cases, translated into proposed legislation.

In Switzerland, calls were made at the Swiss National Bank’s annual meeting for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. For a traditionally conservative financial hub, simply debating such a move publicly is significant. It indicates that Bitcoin is entering the conversation alongside gold and foreign exchange as a potential reserve asset.

In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. and its unit increased their positions in BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF. Additionaly the Abu Dhabi Investment Council has begun allocating to Bitcoin, describing it explicitly as a “store of value similar to gold” and reportedly holding more than $1 billion in BTC. When a sovereign investment arm characterizes Bitcoin in those terms, it sends a signal to other wealth funds and central banks about how the asset is perceived at the highest levels.

Brazil’s Congress has reintroduced a bill to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, with the capacity to acquire up to 1 million BTC over time. That figure is ambitious, but the intent is clear: treat Bitcoin not as a speculative side bet, but as a long-term national strategic asset. A U.S. state, Missouri, is moving forward with a proposal for a tax-free Bitcoin reserve held in cold storage for at least five years, reinforcing the same concept at a sub-national level.

In the United States, the White House is pushing banks to support stablecoin-based rewards as part of broader Bitcoin and crypto legislation. While the focus is not solely on Bitcoin, it reflects a growing recognition that digital assets are now part of the financial system and that rules must adapt.

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor has reportedly been meeting with multiple sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East to present the case for Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. A White House advisor recently commented that trillions of dollars in institutional capital remain “on the sidelines,” waiting for regulatory clarity and more appropriate market conditions before entering the crypto space.

Here again, the pattern is familiar: individuals are anxious and reactive, while states and sovereign investors are moving slowly but steadily toward treating Bitcoin as a component of long-term financial strategy.

How Industry Leaders Frame the Long Term

A number of influential investors, executives, and technologists have continued to articulate a long-term vision for Bitcoin that extends far beyond current price levels.

Grant Cardone, a well-known real estate investor, has suggested that Bitcoin could reach $480,000 within four years and described this as a conservative estimate based on adoption curves and limited supply. Tim Draper compares Bitcoin’s emergence to historic transitions in money—from shells to precious metals—arguing that digital, programmable money is the next logical step.

Michael Saylor’s view is binary: if Bitcoin does not fail, he believes, it ultimately tends toward $1 million per coin, given its fixed supply and growing network effects. Adam Back, one of the early contributors to Bitcoin-related technology, has argued that $100,000 is too low for where Bitcoin is likely heading in this cycle, suggesting a range between $500,000 and $1 million.

Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments, the largest provider of 401(k) retirement plans in the United States, has stated that she personally owns Bitcoin and expects it to play a role in how people structure their savings. When leaders of large, regulated institutions speak in these terms, they help normalize long-term Bitcoin exposure within traditional investment frameworks.

Not all of these views will prove accurate in terms of timing or price targets. However, they show that among many experienced market participants, Bitcoin is increasingly seen not as a speculative fad but as a long-duration asset with potential to reshape how savings and reserves are held.

Broader Ecosystem Developments

Beyond price and accumulation, the underlying infrastructure around Bitcoin continues to advance.

Jack Dorsey’s Cash App is aiming to offer some of the most competitive pricing for Bitcoin purchases globally, and explicitly positions itself as a tool for people who want to integrate Bitcoin into daily life. Crypto lending platform Ledn recently issued $188 million in bonds backed by Bitcoin, the first such deal in the traditional asset-backed debt market. This suggests that lenders and investors are increasingly comfortable treating Bitcoin as collateral.

On the policy front, Coinbase is lobbying Congress to remove capital gains taxes on everyday Bitcoin transactions. That change would make it easier to use Bitcoin for small purchases without complicated tax calculations, a key step if Bitcoin is to function as more than a long-term store of value.

On the technical side, the Lightning Network—a scaling solution that enables faster and cheaper Bitcoin payments—now processes more than $1 billion in monthly transaction volume. This demonstrates that real payment activity is growing on top of the base Bitcoin network.

At the same time, large asset managers like BlackRock are running public billboard campaigns promoting their spot Bitcoin ETFs, and entities aligned with former President Trump have filed with the SEC to launch Bitcoin, Ethereum (with staking), and Cronos ETFs. These are clear signs that Bitcoin exposure is being packaged into familiar formats for traditional investors.

Even figures like Elon Musk are engaging with Bitcoin’s security, using AI tools to test and demonstrate aspects of the network’s robustness. While his involvement often attracts headlines, it also draws attention to the underlying technical resilience that supports Bitcoin’s value proposition.

A Tale of Two Convictions

Taken together, these trends present a clear narrative.

At the surface level, Bitcoin around $66,000 feels fragile. Sentiment indicators show fear. Social media is full of anxiety, and many individual holders are selling or sitting out, worried that a larger decline might be coming.

Beneath that surface, a very different process is underway. Banks are hiring teams, lobbying regulators, and preparing to offer Bitcoin to millions of clients. Corporate treasuries and asset managers are adding Bitcoin to balance sheets and funds. Sovereign wealth funds and lawmakers are exploring or initiating Bitcoin reserves. Technical infrastructure such as Lightning continues to grow, and new financial products—from ETFs to asset-backed bonds—are being built on top of Bitcoin.

In other words, the most nervous players at this price level are individuals with short time horizons. The entities demonstrating the strongest conviction—banks, treasuries, and states—are operating on a completely different level of time, scale, and strategy.

As we continue to track these developments, our goal is to cut through the noise of short-term price swings and highlight what actually matters for Bitcoin’s long-term role in the global financial system.

MadBitcoin Update

At MadBitcoin, we are working to help bridge the worlds of Bitcoin, traditional finance, and emerging institutions. To support that mission, we have expanded our team.

We are pleased to welcome Cristina Gil Hernández and Analys Falchuk to our Partnerships and Business Development team. Both bring experience in strategic alliances, markets, and growing ecosystems. Their role is to help connect innovators, companies, investors, and public entities that are exploring or integrating Bitcoin—precisely the kind of actors driving many of the changes highlighted in this newsletter.

You will see their work reflected in deeper institutional engagement around the Summit and in more meaningful connections across the Bitcoin landscape.

If you want to understand how Bitcoin is really being used by banks, companies and governments, you can't miss MadBitcoin Summit in Madrid, 9–12 May 2026 — where leaders from traditional finance and the Bitcoin world will meet, share first‑hand insights, and help shape the future of money and institutions.