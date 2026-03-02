The past seven days have been a clear reminder that while price can wobble, the Bitcoin thesis keeps hardening. On February 28, Bitcoin briefly slipped below $64,000 as U.S.–Israel strikes on Iran pushed oil up over 9% in a day, reigniting fears of renewed inflation and delayed rate cuts. Yet behind the volatility, the structural story is unmistakable: corporations are reorganizing around Bitcoin and AI, European regulators are building the rails, large banks are openly committing, and at least one nation‑state is now three years into a Bitcoin‑backed economic strategy that has kept it sovereign and solvent.

This edition of the MadBitcoin Summit Newsletter dives into that convergence: Strategy World 2026 in Las Vegas, Bhutan’s three‑year Bitcoin experiment, Jack Dorsey’s radical restructuring at Block, and the rapid normalization of Bitcoin across Spain and Europe under MiCA.

Strategy World 2026 – Bitcoin as Digital Capital in the AI Era

Strategy World 2026 (the evolution of MicroStrategy World) in Las Vegas felt less like a software conference and more like a blueprint for the next 30 years of corporate finance. The overarching message was simple: in an AI‑driven world, companies need sound digital capital and programmable credit, and that base layer is Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor’s keynote, “Digital Capital & Digital Credit,” pulled the narrative together. He framed Bitcoin as the definitive digital capital of the 21st century: a borderless, incorruptible, liquid reserve asset that is not subject to political discretion or central bank experimentation. For Saylor, the great corporate mistake of the last decade was over‑reliance on fiat cash and under‑investment in a scarce, non‑dilutable digital asset. Companies that remedy that now, by building a Bitcoin‑denominated treasury, are effectively buying an insurance policy against currency debasement and systemic shocks.

But Saylor went further by introducing the concept of “digital credit.” If Bitcoin is the rock‑solid capital base, digital credit is the superstructure built on top of it: yield‑bearing instruments that transform Bitcoin’s volatility into predictable cash flows. As an example, he pointed to Strategy’s own perpetual preferred stock, STRC, which trades on Nasdaq. STRC is designed to deliver high, regular cash dividends while targeting a relatively stable share price, offering investors yield without direct exposure to Bitcoin’s short‑term price swings. Many investors receive these distributions as return of capital, creating a favorable tax profile in several jurisdictions, and the security is over‑collateralized by Strategy’s vast Bitcoin holdings.

In Saylor’s framing, this is not just a clever corporate finance exercise but a prototype for tapping into the $300 trillion global credit market. Bitcoin sits at the base as pristine capital; above it, programmable digital credit instruments can be issued, traded, and settled across multiple rails—traditional securities infrastructure, public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana, and whatever new rails emerge. Bitcoin is the foundation; digital credit is the river of yield that flows over it.

Phong Le, Strategy’s CEO, took the stage with a keynote titled “Three Funerals and Wedding,” which distilled the broader technological transition. The “funerals” were for three pillars of legacy enterprise IT. First, the old SaaS model built on ever‑increasing license fees and little value sharing with customers. Second, static business intelligence and reporting tools that produce dashboards no one looks at, let alone uses for real decision‑making. Third, bloated data warehouses that cost millions to maintain and mostly store aging, low‑value data.

The “wedding” was the marriage of AI, Bitcoin, and next‑generation enterprise software. Phong argued that the enterprise stack of the future combines real‑time AI decision engines, agile and usage‑based data infrastructure, and a fortress balance sheet anchored in Bitcoin. Together, these elements give companies genuine sovereignty over their information and capital. From his perspective, software budgets, treasury management, and even corporate strategy will be re‑architected around this combination. Strategy, with its dual identity as a software company and one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, aims to sit at that intersection.

Merrill Lynch, Citi, and the Banking Establishment’s Bitcoin Turn

If past years were about whether big banks would “touch crypto,” 2026 is about how they’ll scale Bitcoin as a standard product. Panels featuring representatives from Merrill Lynch and Citi in Las Vegas made this shift clear.

Both institutions spoke of Bitcoin not as a fringe speculative asset, but as something that must be integrated into their core offerings to stay relevant to clients. The roadmap is remarkably similar across banks: institutional and high‑net‑worth clients will expect direct Bitcoin trading, qualified custody, and a menu of structured products that use Bitcoin as underlying or collateral. Wealth management desks are already preparing to embed Bitcoin exposure inside discretionary portfolios and private banking mandates.

Perhaps the biggest internal change is cultural. Risk, compliance, and legal departments—historically the veto points—have largely moved from “no” to “how.” The conversations now revolve around Basel treatment, KYC/AML standards, operational security, and cross‑border regulatory harmonization, not blanket prohibition. European regulations like MiCA, and data‑sharing frameworks like DAC8, were explicitly cited as enablers: they give banks enough clarity to build instead of stall.

Several panelists highlighted the likely proliferation of bank‑wrapped Bitcoin yield products, Bitcoin‑collateralized credit lines, and co‑branded exchange‑traded products. Taken together, it was an admission that the legacy banking system is evolving into a distribution network for Bitcoin exposure and Bitcoin‑based credit.

Bhutan: Three Years of Bitcoin‑Backed Sovereignty

While Las Vegas was plotting corporate strategies, one of the most interesting nation‑state experiments in Bitcoin quietly hit its three‑year mark: Bhutan’s Bitcoin strategy.

In 2022, Bhutan was on the brink. The country’s second‑largest export—tourism—had collapsed under COVID restrictions. Foreign reserves were dwindling, and the government was just months away from a potential balance‑of‑payments crisis and the prospect of taking an IMF package with onerous conditions. For a small, landlocked kingdom that values sovereignty, this was an existential concern.

Instead of surrendering to that trajectory, Bhutan leaned into its underappreciated advantage: abundant renewable hydropower. The country began using surplus hydroelectric capacity to mine Bitcoin, turning excess electricity that had limited export options into a globally liquid, non‑sovereign reserve asset. Over time, Bhutan built what amounts to a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, a counterweight to reliance on traditional aid and FX reserves.

Three years in, the results are notable. Bhutan has avoided default and has not ceded its monetary decision‑making to external institutions. Bitcoin mining has emerged as a new export industry: the country effectively exports electricity in the form of hash and imports Bitcoin. This monetizes off‑peak power, brings in hard digital assets, and supports the broader economy, all while leveraging clean energy.

As the data accumulates, Bhutan is becoming one of the most compelling real‑world case studies of Bitcoin as national infrastructure rather than a speculative side bet. It demonstrates how a small country can use Bitcoin mining and reserves as a development tool, a macro hedge, and a sovereignty enhancer.

Jack Dorsey, Block, and Why AI Needs Bitcoin

This week also brought a dramatic corporate realignment: Jack Dorsey’s Block cut roughly 40% of its workforce. Layoffs on this scale are painful and often signal a company in trouble. In Block’s case, they signal a narrowing of focus around two pillars: AI and Bitcoin.

In parallel with the layoffs, Block has been accelerating its AI initiatives. That includes using AI for fraud detection, customer support, data analysis, and developer tools across its products. At the same time, its Bitcoin footprint—Cash App’s Bitcoin services, Lightning infrastructure, mining hardware initiatives, and self‑custody tooling—remains core to the company’s identity.

This sits squarely in the same “wedding” narrative articulated at Strategy World. AI systems are increasingly autonomous and cross‑border. For them to transact value natively, they need a form of money that is global, programmable, and not subject to arbitrary reversal or censorship. Bitcoin fits that role: final settlement in ten minutes, 24/7, with no central gatekeeper.

At a deeper level, there is an energy–computation–money loop emerging. AI requires massive compute; compute requires energy; energy needs to be paid for in a fungible, globally accepted medium. Bitcoin, secured by energy and recognized across borders, is uniquely positioned as the native monetary instrument of that loop. The more AI scales, the stronger the case for an energy‑anchored, internet‑native money grows.

From that perspective, Block’s restructuring looks less like retrenchment and more like alignment. The company is betting that the future belongs to those who combine AI intelligence with Bitcoin rails. Strategy is making the same bet from a corporate treasury and enterprise software angle. The convergence is not accidental.

Spain and Europe: Regulated Rails for a Bitcoin Future

While Vegas was providing vision and Block was cutting to the bone, Spain and the broader EU were busy building infrastructure and rules that will normalize Bitcoin in traditional finance.

Under the EU’s Markets in Crypto‑Assets Regulation (MiCA), Spanish banking heavyweights BBVA, Santander, and CaixaBank are preparing euro‑pegged stablecoins, formally known as Electronic Money Tokens. If they succeed, Spain could emerge as a major hub for regulated euro stablecoins, providing a serious, bank‑grade alternative to dollar‑denominated stablecoins like USDT and USDC. For Bitcoin, this matters because it creates clean, compliant on‑ramps and off‑ramps between the euro banking system and BTC. A robust euro stablecoin ecosystem anchored in MiCA reduces friction for European corporates, families, and institutions to hold and transact in Bitcoin without leaving the regulated perimeter.

Bit2Me, backed by BBVA, Cecabank, and Bankinter, is another important piece of this puzzle. Already licensed under MiCA, Bit2Me expanded into Portugal and plans to move into Italy, but it is not just a retail “crypto exchange.” It is building an integrated platform where users can access Bitcoin alongside stocks, bonds, and ETFs, all under a harmonized regulatory umbrella. This is what normalized digital asset finance looks like: Bitcoin sitting next to traditional instruments in a single, compliant interface.

Neobanks such as Revolut, N26, and Trade Republic have registered with the Banco de España to offer crypto services. They allow customers to buy and hold Bitcoin conveniently, though often with limits on external transfers and clear Spanish tax implications. In parallel, platforms like Revolut, Kraken, and Bitpanda offer crypto savings products—staking or lending‑based yield—whose returns are treated as capital gains under Spain’s personal income tax regime.

Spain’s tax framework for 2026 is becoming more explicit. Crypto assets are treated as patrimonial assets for IRPF purposes, and taxable events include sales, swaps, and staking rewards. The Spanish tax agency, AEAT, will receive extensive data through the EU’s DAC8 directive, making undeclared activity increasingly risky. Residents holding more than €50,000 in digital assets abroad must file Modelo 721, which itself nudges users toward MiCA‑regulated EU entities.

Zooming out to Europe as a whole, institutional access continued to deepen this week. CoinShares cut the management fee on its physically backed Bitcoin ETP (BITC) to 0.15%, consolidating its lead and forcing competitors to rethink their pricing. 21Shares listed an STRC‑linked ETP on Euronext Amsterdam, giving European investors a straightforward way to buy into Strategy Inc.’s Bitcoin‑backed preferred stock through their usual brokerage channels. This product, explicitly tied to the digital credit narrative Saylor outlined, further tightens the link between traditional equity markets and Bitcoin‑secured instruments.

At the same time, Binance applied for a MiCA license in Greece to serve as its EU base, citing around $44 billion in customer Bitcoin and persistent institutional demand. If approved, one of the world’s largest exchanges will be operating fully inside the EU’s regulatory perimeter, easing the due‑diligence concerns of European institutions that want access to deep Bitcoin liquidity but need a MiCA‑compliant counterpart.

The Direction of Travel

Finally, a few signals from the broader corporate and cultural landscape reinforce the theme. Apple’s Tim Cook has acknowledged personal Bitcoin ownership, underscoring how far Bitcoin has penetrated the C‑suite. Amazon is hiring a Bitcoin & Crypto Ecosystem Lead, bringing Bitcoin competence in‑house. Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, has continued to grow its Bitcoin‑related exposure, including through holdings of Strategy stock. On television, Adam Back of Blockstream described Bitcoin treasury companies as the ultimate bullish force for the asset, because they remove coins from open circulation and lock them up for the long term.

Even at the retail and cultural edge, things are shifting. Brands like Steak ’n Shake are actively promoting Bitcoin payments as “faster than credit cards.”

These moments may be anecdotal, but they signal how Bitcoin is moving from subculture to default part of the conversation.

Taken together, the week’s developments tell a coherent story. In Las Vegas, Strategy World articulated a future where Bitcoin is the core corporate reserve asset and the anchor for a new digital credit layer. In Bhutan, three years of Bitcoin‑backed policy have helped preserve sovereignty and financial stability. In San Francisco and beyond, Jack Dorsey’s Block is retooling for a world where AI and Bitcoin are fused. In Madrid, Brussels, and Athens, regulators and institutions are building the rails—MiCA, euro stablecoins, low‑fee ETPs, tax clarity—that let mainstream capital flow into Bitcoin at scale.

For the MadBitcoin Summit community, the message is clear: Bitcoin is no longer just an asset class. It is steadily becoming the base layer of a new financial and AI operating system. The price will move, sometimes violently, but the infrastructure, regulation, and corporate commitments being built right now are hardening the foundation on which the next decade of Bitcoin—and the next decade of the internet’s economy—will run.

MadBitcoin Summit 2026 – Preparation Progress

Against this backdrop, preparations for MadBitcoin Summit 2026 in Madrid are in full swing. Our team is working relentlessly to build the most high‑signal institutional Bitcoin event in Europe this year.

Over the coming weeks, we will announce a new wave of strategic partnerships and headline speakers drawn from the worlds of banking, asset management, corporate treasuries, mining, AI, and policy. The goal is simple: bring under one roof the people who are actually deploying capital, building infrastructure, and writing the rules that will govern Bitcoin’s next decade.

