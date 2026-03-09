Bitcoin is moving into a different phase of its life cycle. Price is making headlines, but under the surface the story is about institutions, geopolitics, and a slow regime change in how the world thinks about money and risk. This week – March 2–8, 2026 – put that transition into sharp focus.

Bitcoin Price: Volatility with a Clear Upward Bias

Over the last nine days, Bitcoin has behaved like an asset that markets increasingly need rather than merely want.

At the start of this period BTC traded around $67,000. A short squeeze on March 2 blasted it up roughly 5% to the $69,000 area as over-leveraged shorts in the derivatives market were forced to cover into thin liquidity. From there, the move didn’t fade – it extended. By March 4, Bitcoin had pushed above $71,000, tagging an intraday high near $71,890 as ETF demand remained strong and traders watched it shrug off fresh Middle East headlines.

On March 5, another leg higher carried BTC to the $72,000–$73,000 zone. On-chain and market data showed around $70–71 billion in daily trading volume and over half a billion dollars of net ETF inflows over a few days, suggesting this was not just speculative froth but structurally driven demand. After a brief pullback of around 2–3%, Bitcoin held its ground and finished the week consolidating above $73,000 – up roughly 7–8% from nine days prior.

Long-term holder metrics back that picture of strength. Coin Days Destroyed – a measure of how much “old” Bitcoin is being spent – remained close to historic lows. In other words, the investors who have held through multiple cycles are not using this rally to exit; they’re largely sitting tight. Prediction markets share that confidence: contracts now price a high probability that Bitcoin closes March above $65,000 and see a strong chance of the asset ranging toward or beyond $75,000 during 2026.

Bitcoin, Gold and the US–Israel–Iran Conflict

To really understand what’s going on, you have to put Bitcoin’s price action next to gold and against the backdrop of the escalating US–Israel–Iran confrontation.

The latest round of tensions – including U.S. airstrikes on Iranian oil infrastructure and ongoing asymmetric conflict between Israel and Iran-aligned groups – has increased the risk of a wider regional war. Traditionally, such episodes have sent flows into oil, U.S. Treasuries, and above all gold: the canonical “safe haven.”

This time, the pattern is different.

Over the last nine days, gold lost from its ATH 5,501$ to 5,175$, almost 10%. Spot prices have generally fluctuated in a relatively tight range, with single-digit percentage gains at best and swift reversals on days when bond yields tick higher or the dollar strengthens. Gold is behaving like a mature, heavily financialized asset whose price is tethered to real yields, ETF flows, and central bank positioning.

Bitcoin, by contrast, has advanced markedly more – around 7–10% over the same stretch – and has done so while absorbing geopolitical shock headlines that in past cycles might have triggered heavy risk-off selling. Instead of being dumped alongside tech stocks, Bitcoin rallied with them, and at times decoupled entirely when ETF inflows surged. In the last few hours it has corrected again toward the $65,000 area, a reminder that volatility is still very much present. But even with this pullback, its relative performance versus gold and the strength of institutional demand remain the defining features of this phase of the market.

At the micro level, we can see why. In an environment where the US is imposing sanctions, seizing foreign reserves, and threatening financial access as a weapon, both states and individuals are increasingly interested in assets that cannot be frozen or debased by any single government. Gold has historically played that role, but it has limitations:

It is physically cumbersome and hard to move quickly across borders.

It is easy to control at the edges: customs, capital controls, storage regulation, and bank-based gold products make it vulnerable to state pressure.

Its real circulating supply versus paper claims is opaque.

Bitcoin, by design, solves exactly those weaknesses. It is natively digital and can be moved in minutes, even under capital controls, as long as a person can broadcast a transaction. Its supply is auditable every ten minutes on a public ledger. And it is borderless and permissionless: an individual in Tehran or Tel Aviv can custody their own keys without trusting a bank or vault.

We are seeing hints of this shift on the ground. In Iran, facing a weakening rial and fears of more sanctions and instability, people have long saved in physical gold and jewelry. Now, local reporting and anecdotal evidence point to part of that gold being sold to access more liquid stores of value: dollars where possible, and increasingly crypto. Gold maintains its role as conservative savings, but when the question becomes “how do I get value out of the country if the situation worsens?”, Bitcoin and stablecoins are the tools people reach for.

Markets are starting to price this distinction. In a conflict-driven environment, gold acts as static wealth insurance. Bitcoin, increasingly, is mobile, censorship-resistant collateral. That is why both react to geopolitical headlines – but Bitcoin’s reaction is amplified by its portability and by the ease with which institutions can now buy it at size.

Institutions Are Buying Bitcoin Twice: ETFs and MicroStrategy

If you look only at spot BTC, you miss half the story. A growing share of Bitcoin exposure is now being accumulated through equity wrappers, especially MicroStrategy (MSTR), which functions as a leveraged corporate Bitcoin vehicle.

Recent 13F filings, compiled by StrategyB from FactSet data, reveal that some of the world’s largest asset managers significantly increased their positions in MSTR as of year-end 2025, with market values updated to March 4, 2026. The roster reads like a who’s who of conventional finance:

The Vanguard Group now holds just over 8% of MSTR – roughly 21.7 million shares – after adding more than 4 million shares in the latest period. Capital Group, through its International Investors fund, owns about 7.7% (over 20.6 million shares) and has increased its stake by around 5.6 million shares; its Global Investors arm also expanded its position substantially. BlackRock Fund Advisors remains a top holder with roughly 9.7 million shares, even after modest trimming. State Street (SSGA), Morgan Stanley Investment Management, UBS Securities, and Europe’s Amundi all increased their holdings, in some cases by millions of shares. Geode Capital – a major index manager – and Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, complete the top ten, with Norges adding more than half a million shares.

The message is clear: very large, very conservative institutions are now comfortable treating a highly Bitcoin-exposed company as a portfolio asset. Many of these same managers simultaneously hold shares in spot Bitcoin ETFs and other Bitcoin-adjacent products. That means they are effectively doubling up their exposure – not just facilitating client demand, but actively allocating across vehicles.

This is particularly important in the context of geopolitical tension. If you are a sovereign wealth fund, a large pension, or a global balanced fund and you conclude that the era of “risk-free” U.S. Treasuries is over – because great powers now confiscate reserves, freeze assets, and weaponize SWIFT – you face a stark question: what substitutes are available at scale? Gold is one answer, but it is clumsy and already heavily owned by central banks. Bitcoin, via ETFs and public equities like MSTR, is the other – and it is attracting precisely the type of investors who think in decades, not days.

Kraken’s Fed Account and the Gradual “Normalization” of Bitcoin

On the regulatory front, the United States in particular is quietly embedding Bitcoin into its financial plumbing.

Kraken’s Wyoming-chartered banking arm secured a limited-purpose Federal Reserve master account this week. That may sound technical, but it is a watershed: it means a crypto-native institution now has direct access to the Fed’s payment rails for certain services, rather than relying entirely on correspondent banks that can de-platform them at will. Fiat transfer for institutional clients becomes faster, cheaper, and less fragile.

U.S. banking lobbies protested, warning of systemic risk and “unsafe” exposure to digital assets. But their objections highlight the real issue: once one regulated crypto bank has a master account, others can apply, and the precedent tilts in favor of integration rather than exclusion. In a world where geopolitical conflict is exposing the brittleness of legacy correspondent banking, having new, specialized gateways between dollars and Bitcoin is not a bug; it is a feature.

Europe’s Strategy: Regulate Hard, Then Outsource to Specialists

In Europe, the MiCA framework is pushing institutions to cleanly separate roles: banks handle clients and regulatory capital; crypto specialists handle keys and infrastructure.

BitGo Europe’s launch of a MiCA-compliant Crypto-as-a-Service platform across the entire EEA reflects that trend. Instead of each bank reinventing the wheel, they plug into a regulated custody and execution layer via APIs. This is already happening: Deutsche Bank is partnering with digital asset firms like Bitpanda and Taurus. BBVA uses enterprise blockchain infrastructure to offer BTC and ETH custody in Switzerland. Standard Chartered has secured licensing in Luxembourg for digital asset services.

The result is that, even as the EU takes a more rule-bound approach than the U.S., it is quietly building the scaffolding for large-scale Bitcoin adoption – especially for high-net-worth and institutional clients who prefer dealing with their existing banks but want exposure to scarce digital collateral.

The European Investment Bank’s €60 million loan to Prosegur for cybersecurity and AI research fits neatly into this picture. Prosegur’s digital business already plays in the crypto custody and infrastructure space. Public money is effectively reinforcing the security backbone that will hold private keys and transaction records for the region’s future digital asset economy.

Stablecoins: On-Ramp to Bitcoin’s Settlement Layer

Parallel to all this, stablecoins are spreading rapidly through traditional payments.

Visa’s partnership with Bridge to roll out stablecoin-linked cards in over 100 countries, including the entire EU and Spain, brings on-chain dollars and other fiat tokens directly into the card networks merchants already use. Consumers can hold digital dollars in a wallet, swipe a card, and spend anywhere Visa is accepted, with real-time conversion.

Jack Dorsey’s Block has announced it will support stablecoins too, albeit with reluctance. Dorsey, a long-time Bitcoin maximalist, openly dislikes the idea of replacing one gatekeeper (central banks and commercial banks) with another (stablecoin issuers), but he acknowledges that customers want fast, cheap “internet dollars.” Stripe and PayPal are moving in the same direction.

The important thing for Bitcoin is not that stablecoins win or lose against it. It’s that they normalize non-bank, cryptographic money rails. Once people are used to moving value on public networks – with wallets, signatures, and global settlement – the leap from a centrally issued token to a truly scarce, non-sovereign asset like Bitcoin shrinks dramatically.

Regulation Shifts: From “If” to “How” – U.S., Asia and Beyond

Outside Europe, other powers are thinking strategically about Bitcoin as well.

Russia’s central bank has outlined a framework under which major domestic banks can apply for licenses to operate in Bitcoin and digital assets. The details are still evolving, but the intent is clear: Moscow wants a controlled but functional channel to crypto, both for domestic holders and for cross-border settlement that bypasses Western sanctions.

When a sanctioned, energy-rich state with nuclear weapons decides it needs some exposure to a 21 million-capped asset that no one can block or seize, the narrative of Bitcoin as a speculative toy becomes difficult to sustain. The likely path is messy – partial legalization, controlled platforms, and ongoing tension with capital controls – but directionally it adds another large jurisdiction to the list of actors competing for a fixed supply.

Alongside the market action, the regulatory and policy narrative is shifting from “if” Bitcoin should exist in the system to “how” it should be integrated – and that shift is global.

In the U.S., one of the clearest political signals came from Senator Cynthia Lummis, who publicly stated that lawmakers are working on how people can use Bitcoin as a means of exchange without paying capital gains tax on every transaction. That recognizes Bitcoin not only as an investment asset but as money, and acknowledges that current tax treatment is a barrier to everyday use. Any move toward transaction-level CGT relief – even with limits or thresholds – would be a profound step toward treating Bitcoin more like a currency than a speculative commodity.

Asia is moving fast as well. Singapore has reaffirmed its position as a digital-asset hub by offering 0% capital gains tax on Bitcoin and other crypto, in practice making it one of the most favorable jurisdictions in the world for long-term holders and active traders alike. Pakistan has just passed its first nationwide Virtual Assets Act, creating a legal framework for Bitcoin and crypto activity rather than pushing it into the shadows. Kazakhstan’s Central Bank has just announced that it will invest up to $350 million in crypto-related assets (including exposure to cryptocurrencies and related assets) this April (and May).The bank has formed a portfolio of up to $350 million drawn from its gold and foreign exchange reserves to invest in crypto-linked assets, such as shares of crypto infrastructure companies, related index funds, and possibly cryptocurrencies directly (although the main focus appears to be on proxies and sector companies rather than solely direct spot purchases of BTC or others).

At the same time, global regulators are starting to think about Bitcoin not just as a market-conduct issue, but as a strategic technology. VanEck , one of the most prominent Wall Street asset managers in the Bitcoin ETF space, has disclosed that it is aware of at least 13 countries now mining Bitcoin at a national or semi-national level, often tying mining to energy policy, grid stability and foreign-exchange strategy. Policymakers increasingly understand that securing hashpower is not just about profit; it is about sovereignty over participation in a global, neutral monetary network.

The U.S. National Cyber Strategy now explicitly names Bitcoin and crypto for the first time and states that authorities will “support the security of crypto.” That is a remarkable shift from the days when crypto was discussed mainly as a threat vector; it signals recognition that these networks are infrastructure whose security matters for national interests.

All of this is happening while major market players take bold positions. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, reportedly bought around $1 billion of Bitcoin right at the recent market bottom – an illustration of how sophisticated actors view deep corrections as opportunities to accumulate, not exit. And on the consumer side, large fintechs such as Jack Dorsey’s Block are running aggressive Bitcoin-back rewards campaigns – for example, offering automatic BTC rebates and zero processing fees when users spend Bitcoin at new merchants – turning everyday spending into a Bitcoin accumulation strategy and pushing BTC further into mainstream commerce.

The Big Picture: From Protest Asset to Global Balance Sheet

The convergence of the US–Israel–Iran conflict, the institutionalization of Bitcoin, tax and regulatory changes in the U.S. and Asia, the inclusion of crypto in national cyber strategies, the spread of national-level mining highlighted by VanEck, and bold accumulation moves by major exchanges like Binance tells a coherent story.

Geopolitical risk is rising, and with it the awareness that financial infrastructure is a battlefield. Reserves can be confiscated; payment systems can be weaponized; correspondent banks can be pressured. In that world, assets and rails that are neutral, auditable, portable and permissionless gain strategic value.

Gold has historically played that role and still does – particularly for central banks and populations who have long depended on it as a hedge against inflation and regime risk. But when conditions demand speed, cross-border flexibility and technological resilience, Bitcoin is increasingly preferred at the margin. Reports of people in stressed economies converting part of their gold into more mobile forms of value, including crypto, are an early sign of this behavioral shift.

Institutions are not blind to the logic. They are buying Bitcoin directly via ETFs, indirectly via treasury-heavy companies, and enabling their clients to hold and move digital value via regulated infrastructure. Asia is competing with Europe and the U.S. on tax and regulatory clarity; emerging economies are passing their first national virtual-asset laws; miners are operating under national energy and sovereignty strategies; and lawmakers in developed markets are openly asking how to make day-to-day Bitcoin use compatible with their tax codes.

A decade ago, Bitcoin was a protest asset. Today, inch by inch, it is becoming part of the global balance sheet – from households in conflict zones selling jewelry to buy a few sats, to sovereign-aligned mining operations across more than a dozen countries, to exchanges like Binance deploying billions at key inflection points.

Gold will likely remain the older, heavier cousin in this family of non-sovereign stores of value. But in a world of high-speed crisis and instant capital controls, the asset that travels at the speed of light has an obvious advantage.

Why Mad Bitcoin Summit Exists in This Moment

Everything described above – Bitcoin’s behavior in wartime, the way ETFs and treasury strategies are absorbing supply, how banks and financial institutions are entering the ecosystem, and how regulation and tax policy in the U.S., Europe and Asia are beginning to normalize Bitcoin – is exactly the context in which Mad Bitcoin Summit 2026 has been designed.

This is not a generic “crypto conference.” It is a focused, two-day deep dive into the key forces now shaping Bitcoin’s role in the world.

We will look at Bitcoin as a treasury and balance-sheet asset: how companies, family offices and public institutions think about holding BTC, which funding and capital structures they can use to accumulate it, and how they approach yield, risk and governance in this new environment, with specific attention to Europe, Spain and LATAM.

We will examine the financial infrastructure around Bitcoin – banks, exchanges, custodians and specialized service providers – and how they are evolving into core pillars of the ecosystem. The program will cover regulatory frameworks, institutional onboarding, custody design, governance, and the practical steps required to integrate Bitcoin into existing treasury, accounting and audit systems.

We will unpack ETFs, yield products and the broader institutional era: what spot ETFs and other listed vehicles really mean for market structure, how professional investors are using them alongside on-chain exposure, which yield strategies are sustainable versus dangerous, and how new credit and tokenization models are emerging around Bitcoin reserves.

And we will place all of this inside the wider geopolitical and social context, with a special focus on Spain and the Spanish-speaking world. That includes how Bitcoin behaves in times of war and sanctions, how it compares to gold as a neutral reserve asset, how it intersects with energy and mining, and how it connects to real economic issues such as pensions, housing, youth unemployment, inflation and financial inclusion. Workshops and educational sessions will translate these themes into concrete guidance on self-custody, taxation, compliance and community building.

If you want to learn how Bitcoin, ETFs, treasury companies and banks fit together in a world that is getting more unstable, not less – and why, in times of war and financial repression, Bitcoin can be a better solution than gold – you should come to Mad Bitcoin Summit 2026. It is the place to hear first-hand what is being built across the ecosystem, globally and in Spain, and to understand how to position yourself and your organization for the next phase of the Bitcoin era.

Assure your ticket now at madbitcoinsummit.com/tickets