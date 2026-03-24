Bitcoin’s Resilience in a Turbulent World

Bitcoin continues to show notable resilience amid ongoing global instability. As tensions in the Middle East persist and oil prices have climbed sharply since late February, traditional markets remain under pressure. Equity indices have weakened, while gold—historically the premier safe-haven asset—has declined significantly, dropping more than 10% from recent highs and trading well below its peak levels.

Institutional Maturation and ETF Momentum



In contrast, Bitcoin has demonstrated relative stability, trading broadly in a range between approximately $68,000 and $74,000 over recent weeks, with recent sessions hovering near $70,000–$71,000 before testing higher levels around $73,000–$74,000. While normal volatility continues, the standout feature is Bitcoin’s firmness compared to other traditional hedging instruments that have faltered. This performance further solidifies its growing status as a “digital safe haven” and a reliable store of value in an environment defined by geopolitical risks and monetary uncertainty.

A central factor behind this strength is the continued maturation of Bitcoin’s investor base, now dominated by institutions rather than retail participants. A 2026 survey by Coinbase Institutional and EY-Parthenon, which polled 351 large asset managers, underscores this transition: 66% of respondents access Bitcoin via spot ETFs, 73% intend to increase their crypto allocations this year, and 74% anticipate rising crypto prices over the next twelve months.Supported by consistent spot ETF inflows—recent weeks have seen multi-week streaks totaling around $2 billion—and expanding corporate treasury adoption, these trends point to more measured drawdowns in future cycles. The capital supporting Bitcoin is increasingly strategic, long-term, and tied to formal investment mandates, reinforcing the asset’s floor and its integration into diversified global portfolios.

Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Accelerates

Corporate and institutional engagement with Bitcoin, along with supporting infrastructure, continues to accelerate across banking, public markets, payments, and on-chain finance.

Morgan Stanley Enters the Spot ETF Arena



A notable milestone is Morgan Stanley’s move to launch its own spot Bitcoin ETF. The bank has amended its S-1 filing for the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust, which will list on NYSE Arca under the ticker MSBT. This marks the first time a major U.S. bank has branded a spot Bitcoin ETF directly. The trust launches with $1 million in seed capital, with Coinbase acting as prime broker and custodian, and BNY Mellon as administrator.

The real significance lies in distribution potential rather than initial size. Morgan Stanley’s network of roughly 16,000 financial advisors positions the bank to gradually introduce a regulated, bank-branded Bitcoin product to a broad traditional wealth-management clientele.

Strategy CEO Phong Le has referred to this development as “Monster Bitcoin”—a potential turning point for channeling mainstream capital into BTC through trusted institutional channels.

Strategy’s Dual-Capital Bitcoin Acquisition Engine



Strategy keeps advancing its Bitcoin treasury model. The company recently launched a $42 billion at-the-market (ATM) program, evenly split between common stock and STRC preferred stock. In the week of March 16–22, it acquired 1,031 BTC for approximately $76.6 million. Strategy now holds around 762,099 BTC at an average cost basis of roughly $75,694 per coin, maintaining its position as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

The STRC preferred stock structure plays a pivotal role. Targeting the vast $300 trillion global fixed-income market (where STRC currently represents only about 0.002%), the shares offer monthly dividends near 11.5% to appeal to yield-oriented conservative investors who may hesitate to buy Bitcoin outright. By channeling proceeds from preferred shares into additional BTC purchases, Strategy converts traditional fixed-income capital into sustained Bitcoin accumulation. This hybrid equity-plus-preferred model is transforming the company into a highly effective Bitcoin acquisition vehicle.

We had enourmous pleasure to get a first hand lesson from Strategy´s Bitcoin Strategy Maanger, Chaitanya Jain that in the exclusive interview explained the mechanism behind STRC and all the financial engineering. You can watch a full MadBitcoin episode here

On-Chain Finance Meets Corporate Yield



This approach increasingly intersects with on-chain finance. Apyx, the issuer of the yield-bearing stablecoin apxUSD, recently increased its holdings to 400,000 STRC shares (valued at approximately $39.96 million) after purchasing an additional 111,112 shares. Apyx channels STRC dividends to back the yield on apxUSD, creating a symbiotic loop: inflows into STRC fund more Bitcoin buys by Strategy, while the resulting yield supports decentralized finance products.Other firms are also building Bitcoin treasuries. DDC Enterprise added 200 BTC recently, bringing its total to 2,383 BTC at an average acquisition price of $79,969 per coin. The company has reported a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 44.9%, highlighting BTC’s role as a core reserve asset rather than a speculative side position.

Visa Builds the Future Payment Rails



In the payments sector, Visa—handling around 65,000 transactions per second and approximately $15 trillion in annual volume—is expanding its crypto and blockchain capabilities through targeted hiring in digital assets, on-chain technologies, stablecoins, and tokenized payments. Via Visa Crypto Labs, the company is developing tools like the Visa Command-Line Interface (CLI) for AI-agent-orchestrated commerce and scaling stablecoin card programs with partners such as Bridge and Stripe across dozens of countries, with ambitions to reach over 100 jurisdictions by year-end. On-chain settlement pilots are underway on multiple blockchains.

Although Visa’s current focus leans more toward stablecoins, the long-term implications for Bitcoin are profound. By establishing normalized blockchain settlement and programmable payment infrastructure within mainstream finance, Visa is preparing the rails for an ecosystem where Bitcoin, stablecoins, and tokenized assets can seamlessly interconnect at global scale. The question in traditional finance has shifted from “whether” to “how quickly” these technologies will integrate.

Europe and Spain Build Compliant Bitcoin Infrastructure

Meanwhile, Europe—and Spain specifically—continues to develop a robust, compliant infrastructure for Bitcoin and digital assets under the MiCA framework. This includes regulated banking services, payment connectivity, and practical solutions for holding, transacting, and generating yield on Bitcoin.

Xapo Bank: Bitcoin in a Regulated Banking Wrapper



Xapo Bank in Gibraltar exemplifies the integration of Bitcoin into a fully licensed European banking environment. As a regulated private bank, Xapo offers secure Bitcoin custody alongside USD accounts and debit cards, plus a Bitcoin Credit Fund providing 2–4% APY in BTC. Clients can earn yield on their holdings without selling, positioning BTC as a central portfolio asset within a conventional banking experience.

Everyday Bitcoin Spending Made Simple



Usability for everyday transactions is advancing through fintech innovations. London-based Wirex has launched the EVEDEX Card, enabling global spending of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with instant fiat conversion at the point of sale. The card includes virtual EUR and USD IBANs and SEPA connectivity, simplifying the movement of funds between traditional banks and crypto balances for European users. This represents a concrete step toward using Bitcoin as a medium of exchange in daily life.

Spain’s MiCA Milestone with Minos Global



In Spain, regulatory and infrastructural progress is evident through firms like Minos Global. The company has obtained authorization from the Spanish securities regulator (CNMV) as a crypto-asset service provider under MiCA, allowing it to provide custody, transfers, exchanges, and order execution for crypto assets across the European Union. It has also registered Minos Securities to specialize in tokenized assets, bridging traditional capital markets and blockchain.Additionally, Minos has applied to Banco de España for a payment institution license. Approval would enable seamless stablecoin transfers integrated with national banking systems, further strengthening connections between regulated crypto services and conventional finance.

Basel III Constraints and Future Opportunities



Broader European banking remains limited by Basel III capital requirements, which impose significant risk weights on direct Bitcoin holdings and have thus constrained bank balance-sheet exposure. However, ongoing discussions around potential revisions to the Basel treatment of crypto assets could open the door to greater participation, including expanded custody, structured products, and on-balance-sheet allocations.

Seamless Fiat–Crypto Flows Across the EU



Complementing these developments, partnerships such as the one between YouHodler and Volt leverage SEPA Instant for fast, compliant fiat on- and off-ramps across the EU, easing the flow between traditional currencies and digital assets for individuals and businesses alike.

Collectively, these European and Spanish efforts—regulated banks incorporating Bitcoin services, fintechs enabling practical spending, MiCA-licensed platforms, and enhanced payment connectivity—are constructing a comprehensive, rules-based architecture to support Bitcoin’s adoption across the continent.

MadBitcoin Summit update

This ongoing institutionalization of Bitcoin provides important context for MadBitcoin’s 2026 activities, especially in Spain and across Europe.

This week, we had the enormous honor of speaking at CryptoChallenge Week at Universidad Europea, next to the greatest minds in crypto like Javier Pastor Moreno NWC10 | SuperPioneros Jose Luis Caseres y Simón Gomez where I shared with bright students why Bitcoin is essential for building a better future—and gave them a sneak peek at what we're preparing for the MadBitcoin Summit.

In parallel, in MadBitcoin we announced our collaboration with Antidote to host what is set to be Madrid’s largest Bitcoin startup pitch event during CryptoChallenge Week. The objective is straightforward: to establish a professional platform where Bitcoin-focused founders can showcase their projects, engage directly with investors, and build connections with ecosystem partners capable of supporting growth. The aim is to channel Bitcoin’s macroeconomic momentum into concrete entrepreneurial and investment opportunities on the ground in Spain.

We are also excited to confirm economist Juan Ramón Rallo as a keynote speaker. Rallo is widely respected for his contributions to sound money principles, monetary theory, and Bitcoin’s place in the modern financial system. His insights will add a rigorous economic perspective to discussions, particularly timely as conventional monetary and fiscal policies face growing examination.

Last but not least, we had a huge honour to welcome new partners to MadBitcoin Summit: Bitwise and Blockrise

As Bitcoin demonstrates resilience in global markets, as corporations and institutions deepen their involvement, and as Europe constructs compliant infrastructure, the dialogues at CryptoChallenge Week and the MadBitcoin events in Madrid take on heightened relevance. We look forward to advancing this conversation with you—through this newsletter, at Universidad Europea, and within the expanding European Bitcoin community.

If you want to learn more don´t miss the MadBitcoin Summit that takes place in Madrid 9–12 may 2026



Get your ticket here :

http://madbitcoinsummit.com