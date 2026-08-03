What Coldcard has exposed goes far beyond a technical failure. In reality, it is the consequence of a prior and much deeper problem: a problem of low entropy within Bitcoin.



As if it were an irony written by providence itself, the flaw that exposed Coldcard’s fragility has also exposed the intellectual fragility of maximalism.



By reducing every possible answer to a single one, maximalism ended up becoming a form of intellectual inbreeding: a low-entropy system of thought within which the very same kind of fragility that would later emerge in Coldcard was being incubated.



The emperor has no clothes. And what was inside was not maximum freedom, but minimum optionality.



For years, so-called maximalism presented itself as the highest expression of Bitcoin. But today it is revealed for what it really was: minimalism. A single solution. A single truth. A single correct way to custody bitcoin. And that is precisely where the parallel with Coldcard lies.



The bug was born of insufficient entropy, of a dangerous reduction of possibilities. Maximalism committed exactly the same error by reducing the universe of solutions that Bitcoin offers to a single slogan: self-custody or nothing.



For years, one of the loudest factions within the Bitcoin ecosystem has repeated the same message as if it were a religious doctrine:

“Not your keys, not your coins.”

According to this worldview, the only legitimate way to own Bitcoin is through self-custody. Everything else—ETFs, banks, neobanks, regulated exchanges, or institutional products—has been portrayed as a betrayal of Bitcoin’s original ethos.

Anyone advocating a more pragmatic approach was accused of not understanding Bitcoin.

Anyone using an ETF was treated as a heretic.

Anyone supporting regulated solutions was considered an enemy.

Then came Coldcard.

And with Coldcard came reality.

The House of Cards Collapses

Last week, one of the most significant failures ever experienced by the Bitcoin industry came to light.

A critical flaw in the entropy generation process of several Coldcard models meant that the seed phrases generated by affected devices contained far less randomness than they should have. What appeared to be a secure seed could, in reality, belong to a relatively small search space given today’s computational capabilities.

The consequences were devastating.

Hundreds of wallets were emptied.

Hundreds of users lost their life savings.

More than 4,500 wallet addresses are believed to have been compromised, with more than 1,300 bitcoin drained by attackers exploiting the vulnerability.

And this is where the uncomfortable question arises—one that many maximalists would rather avoid.

What happened to the promise of eliminating third-party risk?

The Myth of “Eliminating Third Parties”

For years we have been told that self-custody eliminates the need to trust third parties.

But that was never entirely true.

Because whenever you use a hardware wallet, you are still trusting third parties.

You trust the engineers who wrote the firmware.

You trust the people who designed the chip.

You trust those who reviewed the code.

You trust those who manufactured the device.

You trust those who validated the security processes.

In other words, you never eliminated trust.

You merely relocated it.

The Coldcard case has demonstrated this in the most painful way possible.

Thousands of people believed they had eliminated third-party risk when, in reality, they had concentrated all of that risk into a single third party: the manufacturer of their hardware wallet.

Those Who Talked Most About Bitcoin Understood It the Least

There is something profoundly ironic about all of this.

The very same influencers, YouTubers, and opinion leaders who spent years ridiculing ETFs, regulated exchanges, and professional custodians were the ones who most aggressively promoted Coldcard as the definitive solution.

Peter McCormack summarized it perfectly when he argued that Bitcoin will never scale if everyone is expected to verify code, run a node, or understand what an XPub is. He also pointed out that most people will ultimately use exchanges, ETFs, or well-designed institutional products because those solutions fit the reality of ordinary people.

And he is right.

Most people do not want to become cryptography experts.

They do not want to learn threat models.

They do not want to manage distributed backups.

They do not want to memorize recovery procedures.

They want to save.

They want to invest.

They want to protect their wealth.

And they want to do so safely.

The maximalist obsession with turning every Bitcoin user into a cybersecurity expert has ultimately exposed thousands of people to risks they never truly understood.

Bitcoin Is Not Minimum Optionality. Bitcoin Is Maximum Optionality.

What Coldcard has exposed goes far beyond a technical failure. It has revealed a philosophical contradiction.

Bitcoin was created to offer an abundance of choices: anyone should be able to self-custody, delegate custody, verify, invest, or choose the level of sovereignty that best suits their circumstances.

Maximalism, by contrast, ended up defending the exact opposite: reducing every possibility to a single answer.

The same logic of low entropy that reduced millions of potential seed phrases into a dangerously limited set is the very same logic that reduced the universe of Bitcoin solutions to a single doctrine:

Self-custody or nothing.

But Bitcoin was never designed to impose one solution.

It was designed to multiply them.

Bitcoin is social, economic, and technological high entropy.

Bitcoin is maximum optionality.

Any ideology that attempts to reduce that richness of possibilities to a single path ultimately ends up resembling the very system it claims to oppose.

The fiat system suffers from an obvious problem:

It offers limited choices.

Bitcoin was created to do exactly the opposite.

Bitcoin expands choice.

Bitcoin increases freedom.

Bitcoin multiplies possibilities.

That is why it is so paradoxical that some maximalists ended up defending the exact opposite philosophy.

For them there is only one answer.

Only one correct path.

Only one valid strategy.

Only self-custody.

But that is not Bitcoin.

That is dogmatism.

Bitcoin is maximum optionality.

ETFs.

Self-custody.

Institutional custody.

Corporate treasury solutions.

Specialized banks.

Neobanks.

Multisig.

Every individual should be free to choose the solution that best fits their knowledge, financial situation, objectives, and risk profile.

Reducing Bitcoin to a single option is a denial of what makes Bitcoin valuable in the first place.

The Emperor Has No Clothes

The message emerging from Coldcard is brutal.

Self-custody is not infallible.

Hardware wallets are not infallible.

Open-source software is not infallible.

Device manufacturers are not infallible.

Human beings are not infallible.

And today we live in a world where artificial intelligence and unprecedented computational power dramatically accelerate the exploitation of vulnerabilities once they are discovered.

When a critical flaw appears, attackers no longer need years to exploit it.

They need hours.

Perhaps minutes.

That is why presenting any technological solution as perfect is irresponsible.

There is no perfect custody.

There is only intelligent risk management.

What Regulators Understood

This is where another uncomfortable truth emerges for maximalists.

Regulation does not eliminate every risk.

But it can reduce some of them.

In Europe, MiCA requires regulated crypto-asset service providers to comply with strict rules regarding custody, segregation of client assets, governance, operational controls, and accountability.

There is still no equivalent to the €100,000 bank deposit guarantee scheme that protects traditional bank accounts.

Nevertheless, there is something many maximalists have dismissed for years:

Supervision.

Audits.

Legal accountability.

Internal controls.

And although none of these mechanisms are perfect, they provide additional layers of protection that simply do not exist when an individual is left completely alone facing a critical hardware vulnerability.

The Lesson We Must Learn

The real lesson of Coldcard is not that self-custody is bad.

The real lesson is that extremism is bad.

Self-custody will remain an extraordinary tool for many people.

ETFs will be the right solution for others.

Regulated exchanges will be appropriate for millions.

Hybrid solutions will continue to grow over the coming years.

And that is exactly as it should be.

Because Bitcoin is not about imposing a single way of doing things.

Bitcoin is about offering choices.

For years, maximalists claimed that the enemy was trusting third parties.

The Coldcard case demonstrates that the real enemy is believing there is only one perfect solution.

There isn’t.

There never was.

And the sooner we understand that, the sooner we can build a Bitcoin ecosystem capable of reaching everyone—not just a small minority obsessed with ideological purity.

Because if Bitcoin truly is for everyone, then it must provide paths for everyone.

Not just for the most radical believers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s personal analysis and educational opinion based on publicly available information. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Always verify the status of any platform or service through official sources before making financial decisions. Crypto-assets are highly volatile, and you may lose part or all of your investment.