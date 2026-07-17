Yesterday I had the privilege of participating as one of the invited speakers at Café Super Pioneros #60, where together with Javier Pastor Moreno Karima T. Ignacio Santos Fernando Fernandez y José Luis Cáceres NWC10 | SuperPioneros we had a deep and honest conversation about MiCA and its real consequences for the crypto market in Europe. One of the topics that generated the most interest was the rejection of Binance ´s MiCA application, the possible reasons behind it, and what this means for the future of exchanges, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin-related events in the region.

The big headline this summer is “Binance leaves Europe.” But that’s only the visible part. It’s the symptom of something larger: Europe’s new regulated crypto market under MiCA, where only compliant and well-capitalized players are allowed to operate.

What Actually Happened on July 1, 2026

On July 1, 2026, the transitional period of MiCA — Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 — came to an end. That day, Europe stopped having 27 different crypto regimes and started having one. This is not another rule stacked on top of the old ones: it is the moment the European market stops being a legal grey zone and becomes a supervised market. With everything good and everything bad that brings. And it brings both. Anyone selling you only one half is selling you something.

The numbers, which is usually where the story is:

~280 authorised providers (CASPs) now sit in the ESMA register, spread across 25 countries of the European Economic Area.

Before the deadline there were more than 1,200 firms registered under the old national regimes. Add up every VASP in the bloc and other counts run past 3,000. - Fewer than one in five made it through: more than 80% are out .

21 e-money token (EMT) issuers authorised. Zero asset-referenced tokens (ARTs). Nobody has cleared the regulation’s highest prudential bar yet.

Only around 15 CASPs can operate a trading platform, the most demanding permission of all.

From more than 1,200 firms registered under national regimes to ~280 authorised CASPs

Now the nuance almost nobody adds, and it changes the entire reading: according to Kaiko, by June 2026 the platforms that did secure a licence already accounted for roughly 83% of European trading volume. The market has shrunk enormously in number of operators and barely at all in actual volume. “80% of the firms shut down” and “80% of the market vanished” are two different statements.

Only one of them is true.

Only 19% of previous providers got licensed, but 83% of European volume was already on authorised platforms

MiCA Does Not Regulate Bitcoin

This is the part people get wrong most often, and it is literally what the text says. MiCA sorts the crypto universe into three buckets: ARTs, EMTs — the fiat-referenced stablecoins — and a residual category of “other crypto-assets.”

Bitcoin lands in the third one. Bitcoin is not a financial instrument under MiCA. It is not a security. It needs no white paper, because there is no issuer to sign one. There are no reserves to audit. There is no board to hold accountable.

What MiCA regulates is everything else: the services provided on top of Bitcoin. Buying and selling, custody, order execution, advice, transfers. And whoever provides them must meet capital, governance, client asset segregation, KYC/AML and Travel Rule requirements.

Your node is not regulated. Your self-custody is not regulated. An on-chain transaction between your own wallets is not regulated. MiCA regulates the intermediary.

Bitcoin was designed not to need one.

What MiCA regulates and what sits outside its reach

Why Binance Is Out and Kraken Is Not

Binance was not expelled. It applied for a licence in Greece in January. In April it was told the file was complete, and authorisation was expected in early June. Instead, the Greek regulator’s board meetings were postponed again and again, and on June 24 Binance withdrew the application in the face of a likely formal rejection.

According to several reports, ESMA had privately advised national regulators to turn it down over financial crime compliance concerns.

We must not forget that in November 2023, Binance and CZ reached a historic settlement with U.S. authorities, pleading guilty to serious violations of anti-money laundering (AML) laws and international sanctions. The company paid a record fine of over $4.3 billion — the largest penalty in crypto history. CZ stepped down as CEO, pleaded guilty to a criminal charge for failing to implement an adequate AML program, served 4 months in prison, and although he received a presidential pardon in 2025, European regulators still view this criminal record very negatively, which was one of the key reasons Binance failed to obtain its MiCA license.

What was being assessed was predictable: the fit and proper test for directors and qualifying shareholders, the anti-money-laundering track record, and a global corporate structure that is hard to supervise from a single member state. Since July 1 it cannot provide regulated services to EU clients. Withdrawals remain open. The company will try again in another member state, reportedly France. And here is what matters: Kraken, Coinbase, OKX, Crypto.com, Bitstamp, Bitpanda and Bit2Me are authorised.

Competitors of the same size cleared the bar. This is not Europe against crypto. This is Europe looking at governance, and one specific company not surviving the look. One more thing that surprises people: the old national registrations — Spain’s PSAV, France’s PACTE regime, Italy’s OAM register — are worth nothing under MiCA. And a pending application is not authorisation either. Since July 1 there are only two states: licensed, or out.

The Case For

It is stronger than the community likes to admit. Segregated custody is not paperwork: it is precisely the rule FTX broke when it spent client money. Under MiCA that would have been illegal from day one, not a post-mortem discovery. The passport is real: one licence, 30 markets. For a Spanish company, that is scale which used to require 27 separate filings. Rules against market manipulation and insider dealing, standard in equities for decades, finally exist here. And legal certainty is the precondition for patient capital: nobody invests on a ten-year horizon in something whose legality depends on which country you happen to be in this quarter.

The Case Against

It is also stronger than Brussels likes to admit. Compliance costs between €250,000 and €500,000 and takes six to nine months. That is not a quality filter. It is a size filter. The effect has a name — regulatory moat — and it favours whoever was already big. Look at the composition of the German register: a large share of its 57 entries are banks and credit cooperatives taking narrow permissions. Traditional finance did not lose under MiCA. It moved in. Europe has not ended up evenly distributed either.

Germany, France and the Netherlands hold roughly 45% of all CASP licences

Germany, France and the Netherlands hold close to 45% of all authorisations. Greece, Hungary, Poland, Portugal and Romania are still at zero. Poland had some 2,000 registered VASPs and virtually no MiCA licence, because it never even passed its national implementing law in time. And there is a criticism that is hard to rebut: most of the fraud MiCA claims to fight — rug pulls, issuer-less tokens, casino DeFi — happens exactly where the regulation reaches least. MiCA disciplines the centralised exchange above all, which is the actor that already had a name, an address and lawyers.

The Contradiction Worth Naming

Bitcoin’s genesis block carries a Times headline from January 3, 2009, about a bank bailout. That is the founding document: money without permission, without an intermediary, resistant to censorship. And now comes a regulation that installs KYC, reporting and supervision at precisely the on-ramps and off-ramps.

Is that contradictory?

Philosophically, yes. And the libertarian critique makes a point you cannot wave away with a smile: protecting the customer and controlling the flow of capital are implemented with the same tools, and governments rarely hand back a power once taken. But the counterargument is serious too: with no standards at all we got FTX, Terra and Celsius, and that destroyed real people’s savings. Every new industry — banking, aviation, the internet — ended up regulated after its own crises. The honest conclusion sits at neither extreme:

MiCA domesticates the centralised part of the ecosystem. It does not touch — and cannot touch — the protocol. You can regulate the ramps. You cannot regulate consensus.

What This Means for You

The uncomfortable truth is that being right about MiCA protects you from nothing. You can nail the analysis and still be sitting on a platform that is not in the register; still confuse “applying for a licence” with “authorised”; still lean on reverse solicitation as a workaround, when ESMA reads it so narrowly that any ad, affiliate deal or influencer post aimed at the EU voids it. Go to the ESMA register and look up your platform. It takes a minute and it updates weekly. Then ask yourself the question MiCA cannot answer for you: if it is now the legal framework that decides who may custody your bitcoin, why are you still delegating that decision? The simplest, cleanest route remains what it always was: buy it and self-custody it. Everything else adds a layer of permission on top.

Bottom Line

MiCA is neither the end of crypto in Europe nor its baptism. It is the moment Europe decides this is no longer an experiment. The market left standing is smaller, more expensive, more concentrated and safer. All four at once. Anyone giving you only two of them is selling a narrative. Some will shout that Europe killed crypto, staring at one company’s exit and calling the game over. Others will celebrate consumer protection without looking at the price of admission. The question is no longer “is it allowed?” It is “who can afford it?”

And while the argument runs, the protocol keeps doing exactly what it did on June 30: a block every ten minutes, 21 million, asking no one for permission. That part was never on any competent authority’s agenda.

***Important Disclaimer:This is an educational overview and personal analysis based on publicly available information. It is not financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Figures are drawn from ESMA’s interim CASP register as of July 15, 2026, which is updated weekly: always verify any platform’s status at the official source before making a decision. Crypto-assets are volatile and you can lose some or all of your capital.*